Cape Town’s oldest township launches the 'Langa Run for Freedom' race
- Langa is Cape Town's oldest township which formally opened in 1927
- The township is home to the Langa running club
- Runners will pass several landmarks along the 10km including the memorial site of the Langa massacre
Wednesday, 27 April marks Freedom Day and the 28th anniversary of South Africa's first democratic elections in 1994.
To celebrate the occasion, the community of Langa will be hosting its inaugural 'Run for Freedom' race..
The event will see runners from all over the Western Cape take part in either a 6km or 10km run through the streets, of Cape Town's oldest township.
Race director, Molebatsi Matube says they want to create a safe space to run in one of the oldest townships in South Africa.
The intention is to make sure that the young talent is nurtured...to encourage the community to be active and be a part of the running community.Molebatsi Matube - Race director of Langa Run for Freedom
It's also to showcase the township to everybody who might want to come explore the township on foot. to see the landmarks that Langa has.Molebatsi Matube - Race director of Langa Run for Freedom
Fortunate Chidzivo who recently clinched the women’s title for the 2022 Totalsports Two Oceans Half Marathon is a member of the Langa Running Club.
The club has grown over the years, starting out with 20 members but now boasts 350 members, some of whom reside in Langa and others in nearby suburbs like Bonteheuwel and Hanover Park.
The inaugural race route will begin at the Langa Sports Stadium in Bitterhout Avenue at 07:15, taking runners past some of the township’s well-known landmarks.
Residents are expected to line the streets to cheer runners on while they run, passing by landmarks like national songbird Brenda Fassie’s house on Makana Circle.
The race is accessible to runners of all fitness levels and includes a 10 kilometre run for participating clubs and professional athletes, and also a 6 kilometre option for non-professional runners who want to test their fitness while they soak up the friendly township experience.
The event is endorsed by Western Province Athletics and Athletics South Africa.
RELATED: Zimbabwean athletes dominate Two Oceans half marathon
We're going to pass the taxi rank where the Langa massacre happened. We'll pass the museum wehere the pass laws were passed, and indeed we'll pass Sis Brenda Fassie's home as well.Molebatsi Matube - Race director of Langa Run for Freedom
Online entries are closed, but you can register at the Langa SPorts Stadium on race day from 05:00 to 07:00.
Entry fees range from R50 – R120 for the 10 kilometre run and from R20 – R30 for the 6 kilometre run.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_52532304_marathon-running-in-the-light-of-evening.html?vti=ncnlgcurb4se2lmk65-1-18
