Reagan Allen lays out his crime fighting plans as new WC community safety MEC
- Reagan Allen has been officially sworn in as the Western Cape MEC for Police Oversight and Community Safety
- He replaces the disgraced Albert Fritz who was fired over sexual misconduct allegations
- Allen has vowed to continue pushing for more police resources in the province
Reagen Allen was on Tuesday officially sworn in as the new Western Cape MEC for Police Oversight and Community Safety.
Premier Alan Winde announced Allen’s appointment at a media briefing on Friday, 21 April.
Allen takes over from the disgraced Albert Fritz, who was fired from the position amid sexual misconduct allegations this year.
Allen says he wants to foster a good working relationship with police during his tenure, and is committed to proactive rather than reactive measures to curb the scourge of gang violence in the province.
1/3 I want to congratulate Minister Reagen Allen on having been officially sworn in as the Western Cape Minister of Community Safety and Police Oversight by Judge Mantame today. pic.twitter.com/mWivfFpe4Y— Premier Alan Winde (@alanwinde) April 26, 2022
We must always lean towards doing everything in our power to work together so that lives are ultimately saved so that people can reach their potential.Reagan Allen - Western Cape MEC for Police Oversight and Community Safety
I'm fully aware of the effects of gang violence growing up in Mitchell's Plain. My family and I are no stranger to that...We need all of society, all of government's approach to stop this violence.Reagan Allen - Western Cape MEC for Police Oversight and Community Safety
Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.
Source : @alanwinde/Twitter
