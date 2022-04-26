Streaming issues? Report here
For eThekwini residents in KZN, being in the dark with no water is nothing new

26 April 2022 6:38 PM
by Xolile Bhengu
Tags:
Durban floods
kwazulu-natal floods
KwaZulu-Natal flooding

In the aftermath of recent floods in KwaZulu-Natal, eThekwini residents face a new challenge - being able to keep the lights on and water running from taps.

KWAZULU-NATAL - eThekwini residents continue to suffer the impacts of recent flooding with power cuts and dry taps.

In the aftermath of recent floods in KwaZulu-Natal where over 400 people lost their lives and many more still missing, eThekwini residents face a new challenge - being able to keep the lights on and water running from taps.

Siphesihle Mtshali from Dassenhoek Ward 14, Marianhill near Pinetown told Eyewitness News that Tuesday marked two weeks since his area ran out of electricity and started experiencing seemingly random water outages.

He sad he had to make a daily drive with at least 20 litres in his vehicle just to have water for daily in order for him and five other family members to bath.

An additional expense is gas. Mtshali said his family was barely surviving, especially with the colder weather days looming.

“After the floods we didn’t panic for a couple of days because we had some reserves of water. We just assumed that the water and power supply would return within a couple of days after the floods, but this is now draining us financially and emotionally,” says Mtshali.

He added that he frequently saw people from the local informal settlement chasing down municipal water trucks that arrive at odd times to service residents.

“We are literally in the dark and no one has come to tell us what is happening and how long this will last,” said Mtshali.

IN THE DARK

Nco Dube, also from Dassenhoek, wrote on social media confirming the area’s issues, “Day 15 without water and electricity in Dassenhoek (Ward 14). We must go and get my mother’s rechargeable lights and her phone to charge for her daily and make sure she has water.”

“No one has communicated what the actual damage was if it is being worked on and an estimate of when the services can be expected back on. By the way, just before the floods damage most of Block D had just had water back after almost eight months without water.

“No one knows what the problem there was either. Calls and visits to eThekwini Municipality only yielded reference numbers and nothing else,” said Dube.

‘HOPE FOR THE BEST’

Noluthando Sibisi from kwaDabeka A in Clermont also near Pinetown told Eyewitness News they have also had no power or water for seven days, which resulted in the family having to throw out refrigerated food.

Sibisi said when the water returned, it was usually dirty and not suitable for drinking.

“When we see a little trickle, we quickly store it and hope for the best. Today we are a bit hopeful because there is some water but we don’t know how long that will last,” says Sibisi.

Bongumusa Mtshali from Umlazi’s P Section said water issues and load shedding were frequent during the first week of the floods, but fortunately this had now stabilised.

Mtshali said he spent many hours navigating the township, which had roads destroyed by the flooding.

He told Eyewitness News that his elderly parents were fearful after the local bridges connecting the township to the N2 highway would affect food, and fuel supply as there were reports especially on social media of these depleting rapidly.

“The first week we didn’t have water for three days in a row, we had to join the community in looking for communal taps and relied on each other as a family from updates from friends where we could find some water.

“We have even seen people in the neighbourhood resort to breaking the municipal fire hydrant. This is dangerous because it means if there were fires there would be limited water for the fire trucks because of vandalism,” says Mtshali.

DAILY REALITY

Thandi Mkhize, a pensioner from Umlazi’s AA Section, said she was feeling fortunate that her home was not affected by the recent floods, but water cuts had become a daily reality.

Mkhize said over a week since the flooding daily, the family must make means of finding alternative water sources, what made it an even worse was of an inconvenience were renovations underway in her home.

She said another disturbance that had not subsided was frequent network connect cuts.

“This is really becoming an inconvenience and we need the municipality to attend to it urgently. We are spending too much time running around looking for something as basic as water. The mobile networks are so bad that you cannot even call a neighbour across the road,” says Mkhize.


This article first appeared on EWN : For eThekwini residents in KZN, being in the dark with no water is nothing new




