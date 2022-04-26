FREE SPEECH! What Elon Musk's Twitter takeover means for the rest of us
- Elon Musk has brokered a deal to takeover Twitter for $44bn
- Musk, the world's richest man wants to turn the platform into a haven for free speech
- His takeover has raised concerns about Twitter becoming a platform to promote hate speech
There has been much reaction on the social media and the internet to SpaceX and Tesla CEO, Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter.
Musk brokered a $44 billion (R690 million) takeover of the social media platform.
The world's richest man says he wants to make content less regulated, which has excited conservative users, but left others concerned about what this might mean in terms of the integrity of the news being put out on the social media platform.
Anton Harber, Caxton Professor of Journalism at the University of the Witwatersrand says Musk's Twitter takeover raises serious concerns.
The four biggest social media platforms are owned by two billionaires of dubious behavioral and ethical standings.Anton Harber - Caxton Professor of Journalism at Wits University
Twitter is a very powerful and important platform, and to have one man in a position to exercise power, that can decide whether Donald Trump, a former President and possible future presidential candidate can use the platform is concerning to me.Anton Harber - Caxton Professor of Journalism at Wits University
🚀💫♥️ Yesss!!! ♥️💫🚀 pic.twitter.com/0T9HzUHuh6— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 25, 2022
Unmoderated, these platforms become massive platforms for hate speech, disinformation and destructive dialogue, destructive speech that really effect our democracy.Anton Harber - Caxton Professor of Journalism at Wits University
You have to have some kind of moderation, or else it just becomes a really antisocial environment where people are trolled and threatened, and it becomes extremely negative.Anton Harber - Caxton Professor of Journalism at Wits University
Source : https://www.flickr.com/photos/163370954@N08/46339127625/
