COVID-19 fatigue: South Africans are tired of hearing about coronavirus
After more than two years of the pandemic and with the fifth wave of COVDI-19 seeming inevitable at this point, studies seem to show that South Africans are not interested in hearing about the virus anymore.
Business Insider journalist, Philip De Wet, speaks to John Maytham about how South Africans seem to have lost all interest in the coronavirus. (Scroll up to listen to interview.)
According to De Wet, one of the ways we can see this is through the declining vaccination rate.
Even though only 45% of South Africans are vaccinated, vaccinations have slowed down substantially.
In addition to this, South Africans are not reading about COVID-19 the way they previously did in the early days of the pandemic.
People reading any kind of article relating to COVID-19 in South Africa has dropped quite fast… South Africans just don’t care for this pandemic anymore.Philip De Wet, Business Insider journalist
While we might not want to hear about it, the fifth wave is coming... if we are not cautious and there are high levels of infection and we could see the rise of new variants, which could once again have devastating effects.
This article first appeared on EWN : COVID-19 fatigue: South Africans are tired of hearing about coronavirus
