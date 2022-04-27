



JOHANNESBURG - April 27 marks 28 years since the dawn of a new day in South Africa.

Freedom Day, as its popularly known, commemorates the first democratic elections in the country.

It also signalled the fall of the apartheid government and gave rise to the country’s first black president, Nelson Mandela.

Several political parties will be marking this day with their supporters as they reflect on South Africa’s journey beyond liberation.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will lead the national celebration of South Africa’s 28 years of freedom in Middelburg.

He is expected to deliver a keynote address at 11am, according to the Presidency. The celebrations will be observed under the theme “consolidate our democratic gains” to mark the country's transition from apartheid to democracy.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) said it would be visiting what it termed poor communities in the Eastern Cape.

Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF) leader Julius Malema will address a rally in Mamelodi.

Several smaller political parties are set to also mark the day while the ANC will not be hosting any events, instead allowing its government to take the lead.

This article first appeared on EWN : Ramaphosa in Middelburg to lead South Africa's Freedom Day celebrations