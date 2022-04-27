'W Cape service delivery will be impacted for years if we don't complete census'





Western Cape census count currently on only 49% while other provinces averaging 84% to date.

Premier Alan Winde has met with StatsSA to address a range of problems that are causing the slow count.

He says census numbers are a tool for allocation of budget and planning and low numbers will impact service delivery in the province for years to come.

He encourages people to fill in the census electronically, adding the system is working far better than before.

Have you been counted?

According to census takers, far too few of us here in the Cape have been counted.

And for our premier, Alan Winde, this is of particular concern.

He chats to John Maytham on CapeTalk Breakfast to discuss the consequences of the census data not being a true reflection of the province, its makeup, and needs.

Winde says the Western Cape count to date was at only 49% and met with the Statistician-General to find out why.

Other provinces are on an average of 84%.

You could see the Western Cape numbers were much fewer than in other provinces and there were lots of issues - from people arriving in my street and leaving again not doing anything, or appointments were made with residents and no one arrived. Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape

We had quite a big team from StatsSA with us. At the end of the day, whatever those issues are, we have got to try and find solutions for them - because for me it is really important that people are counted. Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape

Being counted is the most important thing because it is for a planning tool, for a budgeting tool, it is how we get our funding from National Treasury. Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape

He is delighted the electronic system is once again open - and it is working far better he notes.

It seems to be easier than the first time. I myself was kicked out three times the first time, but while we were in a meeting I logged on and quickly did it and it worked. Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape

Go to getcountedstatssa and fill in the questionnaire.