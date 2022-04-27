Are we free? SA youth question Freedom Day celebration
JOHANNESBURG - South Africans have raised concerns whether Freedom Day is still worth celebrating almost three decades later.
Eyewitnesses News took to the streets of Joburg to speak to people - many said that the high unemployment rate, especially amongst the youth, was worrying and this meant that there was not much to celebrate on this Freedom Day.
As we commemorate 28 years since our first democratic elections, many question whether it is a day to celebrate as many do not feel free.
Some of the youth that Eyewitness News spoke to said that this was just another public holiday.
"When you say free, what are we free from? What is freedom? Freedom in exchange for what? Nothing is for free. If we're free, what did we exchange it with?" one young man asked.
"I'm off to work. It's just another Wednesday in the week," another man said.
"I see it as an international thing. It's a reminder that we need to take control and we also need to work towards a better nation," an optimistic young man said.
This article first appeared on EWN : Are we free? SA youth question Freedom Day celebration
Source : Eyewitness News
More from Local
Two Cape Town doctors offer hope to state patients with pro bono surgeries
Pippa Hudson speaks to Dr Deon Engela, specialist orthopaedic surgeon from a private practice called Cape Joint Surgery.Read More
NPO Nakhlistan to feed more than 90,000 hungry people on the day of Eid-ul-Fitr
CapeTalk presenter Zain Johnson speaks to Fatima Allie, Public Relations Officer at Nakhkistan.Read More
Zondo recommends NPA consider corruption charges against Tony Gupta
The fourth state capture report was made public on Friday and spans a total of 1,084 pages and comprised four volumes.Read More
Thousands of farmworkers face eviction after state of disaster lifting
Collette Solomon of the Women on Farms Project spoke on the Lester Kiewet show about the risk of eviction to farm workers in the country.Read More
Hill-Lewis: Feasibility study will look at steps needed to take over Cape trains
Presenter Abongile Nzelenzele chats to Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.Read More
Ramaphosa receives fourth instalment of state capture report
The fourth instalment deals with eight topics, including state capture at Eskom, the closure of the Gupta brothers’ bank accounts and the Free State housing and asbestos scandals.Read More
Fundraiser launched to help SA ice hockey player pay for costly cancer treatment
Presenter John Maytham chats to ice hockey player Kelley Wilson.Read More
Phaahla: SA following international trends with sharp rise in COVID numbers
Health Minister Joe Phaahla said that three provinces were particularly affected, accounting for 87% of cases in South Africa.Read More
Why outing a sexual abuser online isn't the same as cyberbullying
Presenter John Maytham chats to social media law expert Emma Sadleir.Read More