ANC NEC bars members who've stepped aside from standing for leadership positions





JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC)’s national executive committee (NEC) has resolved to bar anyone who’s stepped aside from standing to be elected in any position, as it tightens measures around the contentious 2017 resolution.

In a statement following its special NEC on Tuesday, it noted the confusion and reputational damage stemming from its own branches electing those implicated in criminality back into leadership positions.

Earlier this month, the ANC’s biggest region re-elected corruption-accused Zandile Gumede as regional chair.

Last month, Mpumalanga delegates elected murder-accused Mandla Msibi as provincial treasurer.

The resolution was finalised and implemented last year.

It has cost ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule his office, as he was summarily suspended for failing to step aside.

Following embarrassing episodes for the ANC, where it's had to explain why leaders – one facing murder charges and another graft accusations - were re-elected while having stepped aside.

The party is now tightening measures and trying to prevent those affected by the contentious resolution from being eligible to lead in the organisation.

@MYANC statement on the outcomes of the Special NEC held on 24- 25 April 2022. #ANCNEC pic.twitter.com/dwWBFguImC — African National Congress (@MYANC) April 26, 2022

In its statement, the governing party stresses that stepping aside is key in the mission for the organisation to renew itself.

It also reiterates that the ANC wants leaders who are above reproach.

There’s been widespread criticism of the ANC, as those facing serious charges are nominated and elected in absentia at its conferences.

On Thursday treasurer-general Paul Mashatile, who’s the acting secretary-general, will give more details on this and other matters.

It is expected that he will give insights on what must happen to those already elected.

