Soon-to-be disbanded ANCWL wants Jacob Khawe charged over abuse claims





The ANC's Gauteng secretary Jacob Khawe has taken leave amid domestic violence allegations

Khawe has been accused of abusing his wife

The ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) in Gauteng says it wants him to be criminally charged

This comes amid reports that the ANC NEC has taken a decision to disband the national structure of the ANCWL

Members of the ANCWL dressed in black with doeks. Picture: Twitter @MYANC

The ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) in Gauteng says the party’s provincial secretary, Jacob Khawe, must answer to allegations that he abused his wife.

Khawe has taken a leave of absence after his wife accused him of domestic violence.

Eyewitness News reporter Tshidi Madia says the ANCWL wants Khawe's wife to lay criminal charges against the party member.

"They want to support her in laying charges against one of their own", Madia reports.

The women's league also wants Khawe to appear before the party's Integrity Commission.

They [ANCWL] said that they will actually go find his wife and take her with them to the police station. They want to be able to afford her some support and help her do what she needs to do in order to protect herself.. Tshidi Madia, Senior reporter - Eyewitness News

Madia says a special provincial executive committee (PEC) meeting was held on Tuesday night to deal with the abuse claims.

"Apparently when the meeting started, they made an announcment that he himself has asked to be goven a leave of absence to allow processes to be dealth with by the ANC and by law enforcement", she says.

Jacob Khawe's wife, I think soon-to-be ex-wife from what I understand, had accused him of physically attacking her a number of times in their relatively young marraige. Tshidi Madia, Senior reporter - Eyewitness News

Yesterday... I got calls that... the ANC is holding a special PEC meeting in Gauteng to discuss the particular issue of Jacob Khawe. Tshidi Madia, Senior reporter - Eyewitness News

Meanwhile, the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC), has decided that the national leadership structure of ANCWL, led by convicted perjurer Bathabile Dlamini, should be disbanded.

The NEC has recommended that the league be replaced with a national task team.