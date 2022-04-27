Women and girls still aren't free from shackes of GBV - Amnesty International SA
- Amnesty International SA says women and girls still aren't safe in South Africa
- The organisation says the state continues to fail women who continue to face horrendous crimes against them
Amnesty International South Africa says it is difficult to celebrate Freedom Day when so many women and children in South Africa are not safe.
Despite 28 years of freedom, women and girls continue to face horrendous incidents of violence in the country.
Amnesty International SA's executive director Shenilla Mohamed says the government should use Freedom Day to reflect on its obligation to ensure that women and girls are protected.
Gender-based violence and femicide appear to be getting worse in South Africa, Mohamed says.
The quarterly crime statistics released in February showed that 11,315 people were raped between October and December 2021.
These were only cases of rape that were reported to the police.
According to Mohamed, the state and the criminal justice system keep failing women and children, starting at the level of policing.
While we have all this rhetoric and all these pieces of paper in place, the situation is not getting any better. In fact, it's actually getting a lot worse.Shenilla Mohamed, Executive director - Amnesty International South Africa
We have a lot of plans, we have a lot of rhetoric, we have a lot of statements being made by the president and by government officials and we have three new laws added onto laws that were already pretty solid... but we are seeing that women are still unsafe.Shenilla Mohamed, Executive director - Amnesty International South Africa
Every day we are seeing children or women either being abducted, murdered, raped or brutalised.Shenilla Mohamed, Executive director - Amnesty International South Africa
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_140173867_holes-from-balls-in-glass-on-a-white-background.html?vti=nn7p4ooijdwo0ph4uc-1-44
More from Local
Two Cape Town doctors offer hope to state patients with pro bono surgeries
Pippa Hudson speaks to Dr Deon Engela, specialist orthopaedic surgeon from a private practice called Cape Joint Surgery.Read More
NPO Nakhlistan to feed more than 90,000 hungry people on the day of Eid-ul-Fitr
CapeTalk presenter Zain Johnson speaks to Fatima Allie, Public Relations Officer at Nakhkistan.Read More
Zondo recommends NPA consider corruption charges against Tony Gupta
The fourth state capture report was made public on Friday and spans a total of 1,084 pages and comprised four volumes.Read More
Thousands of farmworkers face eviction after state of disaster lifting
Collette Solomon of the Women on Farms Project spoke on the Lester Kiewet show about the risk of eviction to farm workers in the country.Read More
Hill-Lewis: Feasibility study will look at steps needed to take over Cape trains
Presenter Abongile Nzelenzele chats to Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.Read More
Ramaphosa receives fourth instalment of state capture report
The fourth instalment deals with eight topics, including state capture at Eskom, the closure of the Gupta brothers’ bank accounts and the Free State housing and asbestos scandals.Read More
Fundraiser launched to help SA ice hockey player pay for costly cancer treatment
Presenter John Maytham chats to ice hockey player Kelley Wilson.Read More
Phaahla: SA following international trends with sharp rise in COVID numbers
Health Minister Joe Phaahla said that three provinces were particularly affected, accounting for 87% of cases in South Africa.Read More
Why outing a sexual abuser online isn't the same as cyberbullying
Presenter John Maytham chats to social media law expert Emma Sadleir.Read More