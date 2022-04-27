



Following the postponement of the interdict case of Busisiwe Mkhwebane, more information has come to light about the SMS that was sent to Andrew Breitenbach, a member of the legal council for Parliament, by Ismail Abramjee.

Mandy Wiener speaks to legal journalist Karyn Maughan about Abramjee and the message that was sent.

He is a self-described legal commentator who sent an SMS to Brietenbach saying he “had it on very good authority” that Mkhwebane’s recission case was going to be dismissed by the Constitutional Court.

Breitenbach alerted the council about this message, which led to the postponement of the case.

Abramjee denies that his having this information was a case of judicial capture and claims the information came from newspaper reports and his own analyses, not inside sources.

To find out more, listen to the full interview below

This article first appeared on 702 : SMS sent by Ismail Abramjee led to the postponement of Mkhwebane's court case