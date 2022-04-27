'Silverton Siege' star Arnold Vosloo determined to make more world-class films
- 'Silverton Siege' is a highly fictionalised re-telling of a hostage drama in a Pretoria bank in 1980
- Arnold Vosloo portrays the character of police Captain Johan Langerman
- The film was released on Netflix on Freedom Day, 27 April 2022
Three Umkhonto weSizwe freedom fighters named Stephen Mafoko, Humphrey Makhubo and Wilfred Madela were allegedly en route to carry out an act of sabotage on a fuel depot near Mamelodi on 25 January 1980, when they realised that they were being tailed by police.
In their effort to escape, they took refuge in a branch of the Volkskas Bank in Silverton, Pretoria, holding 25 civilians and the bank staff hostage over the course of an afternoon.
As they recognise their only options are prison or death, they decide to negotiate their way out of the situation.
“This is not a Bank Robbery”. Freedom is a Fight. #SilvertonSiege on Netflix— NetflixSA (@NetflixSA) April 25, 2022
Their demands for the safe release of hostages included a meeting with then state president John Vorster, as well as the immediate release of Nelson Mandela.
That is the backdrop to the new movie called Silverton Siege, directed by Mandla Dube. which dropped on Netflix on 27 April.
The film stars Thabo Rametsi, Noxolo Dlamini, and Stefan Erasmus as the siege trio, and local actor turned Hollywood star Arnold Vosloo in the role of Captain Johan Langerman.
Vosloo has been back making films in South Africa since starring in the 2019 film, Griekwastad which tells the story of the 2012 murder of a family on their farm in the remote Northern Cape.
Vosloo says he's happy to be back in South Africa to make quality local movies with world-class film makers and actors.
I put the word out that I'm willing to work for Rand, instead of Dollars. it's not about the money. I'm looking for good scripts.Arnold Vosloo, South African actor
It's great to be back and great to be telling South African stories with my fellow South African cast and crew. It's just the best, the best feeling...It's just a pleasure to come back and work here.Arnold Vosloo, South African actor
I'm a South African boytjie, and want to be part of the South African film industry.Arnold Vosloo, South African actor
Following up on Silverton Siege, Vosloo will take part in Netflix's first Afrikaans series, called Ludik.
It's a 6-part, 1-hour series where I get to speak 40% Afrikaans and 60% English, as we do in South Africa.Arnold Vosloo, South African actor
Listen to the audio for more.
More from Lifestyle
Mike Wills reviews 'The Lost heart of Asia' by travel writer Colin Thubron
Mike Wills reviews the 'The lost heart of Asia by Colin Thubron.Read More
Your May Netflix Guide: Winter is coming, so cozy up with these best binges
Enjoy some of the exciting new titles coming to Netflix this May, such as 'Savage Beauty,' 'Stranger Things 4' and the final season of 'Superstore'.Read More
Why outing a sexual abuser online isn't the same as cyberbullying
Presenter John Maytham chats to social media law expert Emma Sadleir.Read More
'My elderly dad with dementia went missing and caring citizens helped find him'
Presenter John Maytham chats to Penny Forrester about how citizens came together to find her father.Read More
Help for high school students: free apps for maths and physical sciences
Ray White gets an update from Tiago Brazier, partner in the home-grown Delta Calculator apps.Read More
On the couch: Tree researcher seeks old giants of the Cape forests
This researcher is on a journey to investigate some of the Western Cape's largest botanical giants - trees.Read More
Cape Town City Guide: Seven ways to spend the incoming long weekend
Whether you want to spend some time with your kids, your besties, your lover or yourself, there is something here for everyone.Read More
You might want to vaccinate your dog against rabies annually, says local vet
Presenter Abongile Nzelenzele chats to veterinarian Dr Brian Bergman.Read More
'Immunisation can save your child's life; keep their vaccines up to date'
Presenter Zain Johnson chats to paediatrician Dr Adele Mathwin.Read More