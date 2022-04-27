'Silverton Siege' star Arnold Vosloo determined to make more world-class films





'Silverton Siege' is a highly fictionalised re-telling of a hostage drama in a Pretoria bank in 1980

Arnold Vosloo portrays the character of police Captain Johan Langerman

The film was released on Netflix on Freedom Day, 27 April 2022

Three Umkhonto weSizwe freedom fighters named Stephen Mafoko, Humphrey Makhubo and Wilfred Madela were allegedly en route to carry out an act of sabotage on a fuel depot near Mamelodi on 25 January 1980, when they realised that they were being tailed by police.

In their effort to escape, they took refuge in a branch of the Volkskas Bank in Silverton, Pretoria, holding 25 civilians and the bank staff hostage over the course of an afternoon.

As they recognise their only options are prison or death, they decide to negotiate their way out of the situation.

“This is not a Bank Robbery”. Freedom is a Fight. #SilvertonSiege on Netflix — NetflixSA (@NetflixSA) April 25, 2022

Their demands for the safe release of hostages included a meeting with then state president John Vorster, as well as the immediate release of Nelson Mandela.

That is the backdrop to the new movie called Silverton Siege, directed by Mandla Dube. which dropped on Netflix on 27 April.

The film stars Thabo Rametsi, Noxolo Dlamini, and Stefan Erasmus as the siege trio, and local actor turned Hollywood star Arnold Vosloo in the role of Captain Johan Langerman.

Vosloo has been back making films in South Africa since starring in the 2019 film, Griekwastad which tells the story of the 2012 murder of a family on their farm in the remote Northern Cape.

Vosloo says he's happy to be back in South Africa to make quality local movies with world-class film makers and actors.

I put the word out that I'm willing to work for Rand, instead of Dollars. it's not about the money. I'm looking for good scripts. Arnold Vosloo, South African actor

It's great to be back and great to be telling South African stories with my fellow South African cast and crew. It's just the best, the best feeling...It's just a pleasure to come back and work here. Arnold Vosloo, South African actor

I'm a South African boytjie, and want to be part of the South African film industry. Arnold Vosloo, South African actor

Following up on Silverton Siege, Vosloo will take part in Netflix's first Afrikaans series, called Ludik.

It's a 6-part, 1-hour series where I get to speak 40% Afrikaans and 60% English, as we do in South Africa. Arnold Vosloo, South African actor

