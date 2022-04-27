'We are not yet where we want to be,' says Ramaphosa on Freedom Day
JOHANNESBURG - As South Africa commemorates 28 years of its democracy, President Cyril Ramaphosa said people were right to question what freedom was worth because there was still a long way to go.
Ramaphosa delivered the Freedom Day keynote address in Mpumalanga on Wednesday.
Wednesday's celebrations were observed under the banner "consolidate our democratic gains" to mark the country's transition from apartheid to democracy.
There have been mixed feelings about this year's celebrations with many questioning what is there to celebrate when the country is overwhelmed by unemployment, lack of service delivery, gender-based violence and more.
The president said there were laws to protect the vulnerable.
“We have laws to protect against gender-based violence, to uphold the rights of children, and to empower persons with disabilities. Despite all these achievements, and despite much progress, we are not yet where we want to be.”
WATCH: Freedom Day celebration in Mpumalanga
Ramaphosa said South Africans had tasted the fruits of freedom despite the many challenges that we faced today.
The president said our quality of life had improved from what it used to be under apartheid.
“In a democratic South Africa, 81% of people live in formal housing. That was not the case before 1994.”
He said there was also access to basic service delivery needs.
“Nine out of 10 South Africans have access to clean water and more than 80% have access to electricity despite the challenges we have with out electricity generation.”
This article first appeared on EWN : 'We are not yet where we want to be,' says Ramaphosa on Freedom Day
Source : @PresidencyZA/Twitter
