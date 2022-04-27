Artist uses skulls as canvas - 'I get attached to the skulls while I paint them'
A chance sequence of events led Jacqueline Chantler into a whole new career as a creative artist and founder of 'Kop'.
George-based Chantler uses bovine skulls as her canvas, decking them out in gorgeous patterns with paint and beads.
Chantler tells Bruce Whitfield the idea was sparked when her sister's children started drawing on skulls they'd picked up on her father's Free State farm after a number of cows died.
I thought this could be a great idea. Nobody wants the skulls, people throw them away... and then I started practising. I made some for friends and the reaction was great!Jacqueline Chantler, Founder - Kop
I thought I've always wanted to start a business and I've never seen anything like this... and that's how it started!Jacqueline Chantler, Founder - Kop
Chantler describes her work as a spiritual journey.
I actually get attached to the skulls while I paint them... Even just a plain white skull with the brown horns is a lovely decorative piece...Jacqueline Chantler, Founder - Kop
People were skeptical about it, saying it's not my thing... but the more you look at it, the more it grows on you.Jacqueline Chantler, Founder - Kop
Chantler says her artwork is mainly influenced by her travels.
She has a range of around 15 designs - you'll find everything from a 'Klimt kop' to Delft designs and, of course, African-inspired pieces.
Clients often add their own specifications for a custom-made piece.
I've travelled all over the world and I think in my life before I was a Mexican, because I love Mexican colours, the music, all the patterns...Jacqueline Chantler, Founder - Kop
I've got an Africana skull as well with these geometric patterns... It almost feels to me like it's a mask.Jacqueline Chantler, Founder - Kop
"I'm open for everything with the skulls and every time I do a skull that's different for someone, it gives me new ideas."
See more of Chantler's work on her website koppe.co.za.
Listen to the interview with the artist on The Money Show:
Source : https://www.facebook.com/kopskullart/photos/a.2540562656014035/7294907340579519/
More from Business
South Africa's space exploration: an imperative tool or waste of tax money?
Clement Manyathela speaks to South African National Space Agency Acting CEO, Raoul Hodges about the participation of South Africa in the exploration of space.Read More
'Plan for private partners to run Durban and Ngqura ports could be game changer'
Presenter John Maytham chats to Andrew Pike, the head of ports, transport and logistics at law firm Bowmans.Read More
YONELA DIKO: The country deserves more from Busisiwe Mavuso
What could Busisiwe and her team have done if they had focused on their Eskom business mandate and forgot about their claim to fame?Read More
Help for high school students: free apps for maths and physical sciences
Ray White gets an update from Tiago Brazier, partner in the home-grown Delta Calculator apps.Read More
'VAT refund delays driving companies to point of insolvency - law must change'
The Money Show interviews seasoned tax practitioner Ernest Lai King, MD of 1 Road Consulting.Read More
'If we can't use the cash we give it to the shareholders' - Karooooo CEO
Ray White talks to the CEO of Karooooo (Cartrack), South African tech billionaire Zak Calisto, about the company's results.Read More
Clicks posts a 26% jump in profit, driven by 9.5 million ClubCard members
Ray White interviews CEO Bertina Engelbrecht about the Clicks Group's half-year results to end February 2022.Read More
Outa seeks to set aside Nersa's decision to award Turkish company licences
Nersa granted Karpowership three generation permits in September, a decision that Outa said was irrational, unreasonable, and taken without regard to relevant considerations.Read More
In an era of crippling youth unemployment, are degrees still relevant?
Clement Manyathela speaks to the leaders of Sasco, SAUS and EFF Student Command about the importance of student leadership in shaping SA.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Mike Wills reviews 'The Lost heart of Asia' by travel writer Colin Thubron
Mike Wills reviews the 'The lost heart of Asia by Colin Thubron.Read More
Your May Netflix Guide: Winter is coming, so cozy up with these best binges
Enjoy some of the exciting new titles coming to Netflix this May, such as 'Savage Beauty,' 'Stranger Things 4' and the final season of 'Superstore'.Read More
Why outing a sexual abuser online isn't the same as cyberbullying
Presenter John Maytham chats to social media law expert Emma Sadleir.Read More
'My elderly dad with dementia went missing and caring citizens helped find him'
Presenter John Maytham chats to Penny Forrester about how citizens came together to find her father.Read More
Help for high school students: free apps for maths and physical sciences
Ray White gets an update from Tiago Brazier, partner in the home-grown Delta Calculator apps.Read More
On the couch: Tree researcher seeks old giants of the Cape forests
This researcher is on a journey to investigate some of the Western Cape's largest botanical giants - trees.Read More
Cape Town City Guide: Seven ways to spend the incoming long weekend
Whether you want to spend some time with your kids, your besties, your lover or yourself, there is something here for everyone.Read More
You might want to vaccinate your dog against rabies annually, says local vet
Presenter Abongile Nzelenzele chats to veterinarian Dr Brian Bergman.Read More
'Immunisation can save your child's life; keep their vaccines up to date'
Presenter Zain Johnson chats to paediatrician Dr Adele Mathwin.Read More