Artist uses skulls as canvas - 'I get attached to the skulls while I paint them'

Today at 07:09
SJ's Top Picks
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Katie Bailey
Samantha Wallace
Eddie Andrews
Today at 07:25
The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Today at 07:35
Wellness: Fitness Routine of the Lion Lady
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Christine Steyrer.
Today at 08:10
INTERVIEW: IRMA STERN PLAY
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Iman Isaacs
Today at 08:40
Car Talk with Melinda Ferguson
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Melinda Ferguson
Today at 09:10
The Profile: Triggerfish owner on move to Ireland
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Stuart Forest
Today at 09:45
MUSIC FEATURE: MASKANDI SINGERS QADASI AND MAQHINGA
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Maqhinga Radebe
David Jenkins
Latest Local
Two Cape Town doctors offer hope to state patients with pro bono surgeries Pippa Hudson speaks to Dr Deon Engela, specialist orthopaedic surgeon from a private practice called Cape Joint Surgery. 29 April 2022 6:43 PM
NPO Nakhlistan to feed more than 90,000 hungry people on the day of Eid-ul-Fitr CapeTalk presenter Zain Johnson speaks to Fatima Allie, Public Relations Officer at Nakhkistan. 29 April 2022 4:50 PM
Zondo recommends NPA consider corruption charges against Tony Gupta The fourth state capture report was made public on Friday and spans a total of 1,084 pages and comprised four volumes. 29 April 2022 12:42 PM
View all Local
YONELA DIKO: The country deserves more from Busisiwe Mavuso What could Busisiwe and her team have done if they had focused on their Eskom business mandate and forgot about their claim to fam... 29 April 2022 10:52 AM
Ramaphosa support in the balance after ANC NEC tightens step aside measures Some of the ANC members affected by the step aside resolution have viewed this as being rejected by the current leadership, with s... 28 April 2022 6:54 AM
More young people are losing their faith in democracy, research claims Professor Joleen Steyn Kotze, a senior research specialist at the HSRC, says people are becoming disillusioned with democracy as a... 28 April 2022 6:33 AM
View all Politics
South Africa's space exploration: an imperative tool or waste of tax money? Clement Manyathela speaks to South African National Space Agency Acting CEO, Raoul Hodges about the participation of South Africa... 29 April 2022 12:26 PM
'Plan for private partners to run Durban and Ngqura ports could be game changer' Presenter John Maytham chats to Andrew Pike, the head of ports, transport and logistics at law firm Bowmans. 29 April 2022 11:29 AM
Help for high school students: free apps for maths and physical sciences Ray White gets an update from Tiago Brazier, partner in the home-grown Delta Calculator apps. 28 April 2022 9:52 PM
View all Business
Mike Wills reviews 'The Lost heart of Asia' by travel writer Colin Thubron Mike Wills reviews the 'The lost heart of Asia by Colin Thubron. 29 April 2022 6:40 PM
Your May Netflix Guide: Winter is coming, so cozy up with these best binges Enjoy some of the exciting new titles coming to Netflix this May, such as 'Savage Beauty,' 'Stranger Things 4' and the final seaso... 29 April 2022 3:37 PM
Why outing a sexual abuser online isn't the same as cyberbullying Presenter John Maytham chats to social media law expert Emma Sadleir. 29 April 2022 8:32 AM
View all Lifestyle
Stormers jou lekker ding! Cape Town buzzing again for an exciting Stormers team Mike Wills speaks to Rito Hlungwani, Stormers forwards coach. 29 April 2022 6:57 PM
Cape Town Tigers: The rising stars you absolutely need to know about Based in Gugulethu, the Cape Town Tigers are a basketball team that is taking the Basketball Africa League by storm, with the team... 29 April 2022 6:16 AM
Sundowns wrap up record fifth straight PSL league title The newly-crowned league champions wrapped up the title with four games to spare. 28 April 2022 6:10 AM
View all Sport
TV Presenter Anzél Rabie shares 80s and 90s hits on Sunday Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 29 April 2022 8:21 AM
Cotton Fest – A love affair for creatives Maki Molapo attended her first Cotton Fest and this is what she had to say about it. 26 April 2022 1:30 PM
SA funnyman 'The Napsta' takes clean comedy style to the global stage John Maytham chats to comedian Napoleon Masinga, better known as 'The Napsta'. 22 April 2022 7:55 AM
View all Entertainment
Study finds one-fifth of world's reptiles are endangered and face extinction Mike Wills speaks to Johan Marais, author of 'The Complete Guide to Snakes of Southern Africa'. 28 April 2022 6:18 PM
Musk's $44bn Twitter deal: 'He declined to even go through their books!' The Money Show talks to TechCentral Editor Duncan McLeod about what Elon Musk is up to buying Twitter. 26 April 2022 8:47 PM
The importance of the ‘S’ in ESG The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and a few RMB experts break down the importance of socioeconomics within corporations. 26 April 2022 5:00 PM
View all World
The importance of the ‘S’ in ESG The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and a few RMB experts break down the importance of socioeconomics within corporations. 26 April 2022 5:00 PM
Creating a sustainable future, one green building at a time Buildings of the near future are predicted to be ‘greener’ and more sustainable. But how important are these eco-friendly structur... 19 April 2022 7:11 PM
Electric trucks the answer for transporting goods on Rwanda's rough rural roads Space can be booked to transport anything from cows to coffins - Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz (How we made it in Africa) 12 April 2022 9:14 PM
View all Africa
YONELA DIKO: The country deserves more from Busisiwe Mavuso What could Busisiwe and her team have done if they had focused on their Eskom business mandate and forgot about their claim to fam... 29 April 2022 10:52 AM
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Petrol prices: How to gamify driving to save fuel A lot of people rush or speed because they want to cut down on their journey time; this is not accurate science. 28 April 2022 11:31 AM
[BOOK REVIEW] Finding small, innovative ways to solve the big problems Economist Xhanti Payi reviews 'The Prosperity Paradox: How Innovation Can Lift Nations Out of Poverty' on The Money Show. 27 April 2022 9:13 PM
View all Opinion
Artist uses skulls as canvas - 'I get attached to the skulls while I paint them'

27 April 2022 9:13 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
George
The Money Show
Art
Bruce Whitfield
cow skulls
Jacqueline Chantler
Kop
Jackie Chantler
decorative skulls

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield chats to George-based Jacqueline Chantler about her unique art form.

A chance sequence of events led Jacqueline Chantler into a whole new career as a creative artist and founder of 'Kop'.

George-based Chantler uses bovine skulls as her canvas, decking them out in gorgeous patterns with paint and beads.

Chantler tells Bruce Whitfield the idea was sparked when her sister's children started drawing on skulls they'd picked up on her father's Free State farm after a number of cows died.

I thought this could be a great idea. Nobody wants the skulls, people throw them away... and then I started practising. I made some for friends and the reaction was great!

Jacqueline Chantler, Founder - Kop

I thought I've always wanted to start a business and I've never seen anything like this... and that's how it started!

Jacqueline Chantler, Founder - Kop

Chantler describes her work as a spiritual journey.

I actually get attached to the skulls while I paint them... Even just a plain white skull with the brown horns is a lovely decorative piece...

Jacqueline Chantler, Founder - Kop

People were skeptical about it, saying it's not my thing... but the more you look at it, the more it grows on you.

Jacqueline Chantler, Founder - Kop

Chantler says her artwork is mainly influenced by her travels.

She has a range of around 15 designs - you'll find everything from a 'Klimt kop' to Delft designs and, of course, African-inspired pieces.

Clients often add their own specifications for a custom-made piece.

I've travelled all over the world and I think in my life before I was a Mexican, because I love Mexican colours, the music, all the patterns...

Jacqueline Chantler, Founder - Kop

I've got an Africana skull as well with these geometric patterns... It almost feels to me like it's a mask.

Jacqueline Chantler, Founder - Kop

"I'm open for everything with the skulls and every time I do a skull that's different for someone, it gives me new ideas."

See more of Chantler's work on her website koppe.co.za.

Listen to the interview with the artist on The Money Show:




