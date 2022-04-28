Help for high school students: free apps for maths and physical sciences
As many pupils were struggling with home schooling when the Covid-19 pandemic hit, two South African Grade 11s came up their own study tool to help their peers.
Since then the Delta Calculator app for mathematics and physical sciences has been downloaded around the world.
Now the duo have introduced an upgrade - the two subjects have their own, separate apps which include notes as well this time around.
RELATED: SA teens develop app that solves complex science and maths problems
Ray White (in for Bruce Whitfield) gets an update from Delta Calculator partner Tiago Brazier.
The original app was based off our special calculators that would do certain things for maths that you wouldn't be able to do on a normal calculator. We've since expanded that.Tiago Brazier, Co-creator - Delta app
Rafael [de Sousa] came up with the idea at the very beginning of lockdown... just to help himself. We realised we can actually use this to help a lot of people with, for instance, checking homework... or even for teachers.Tiago Brazier, Co-creator - Delta app
Our new app for mathematics and physics has notes on the entire syllabus... and still our very own calculators that we got our name from.Tiago Brazier, Co-creator - Delta app
The algorithms used for the app are Delta partner Raphael de Sousa's own, Brazier adds.
On our old app we had over 3,000 downloads internationally from countries like Czech Republic, Mexico, India and of course South Africa.Tiago Brazier, Co-creator - Delta app
The new Delta mathematics app in particular has done very well. We received word about a week ago that we got 25,000 downloads from America alone.Tiago Brazier, Co-creator - Delta app
Brazier says they've had positive feedback from people in the education sector.
They're planning to expand into more school subjects with the help of teachers to ensure they include the correct information.
The Education Department also granted the duo special permission to use past exam papers.
To top it all, the apps are available at no cost.
We don't charge anything. It's just like downloading another game on your phone.Tiago Brazier, Co-creator - Delta app
The apps are available on the App Store and Google Play, for Android and iOS.
You can follow Delta on Instagram and Facebook.
Listen to Brazier explain how the apps work below:
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/calculator-math-mathematics-988017/
More from Business
South Africa's space exploration: an imperative tool or waste of tax money?
Clement Manyathela speaks to South African National Space Agency Acting CEO, Raoul Hodges about the participation of South Africa in the exploration of space.Read More
'Plan for private partners to run Durban and Ngqura ports could be game changer'
Presenter John Maytham chats to Andrew Pike, the head of ports, transport and logistics at law firm Bowmans.Read More
YONELA DIKO: The country deserves more from Busisiwe Mavuso
What could Busisiwe and her team have done if they had focused on their Eskom business mandate and forgot about their claim to fame?Read More
'VAT refund delays driving companies to point of insolvency - law must change'
The Money Show interviews seasoned tax practitioner Ernest Lai King, MD of 1 Road Consulting.Read More
'If we can't use the cash we give it to the shareholders' - Karooooo CEO
Ray White talks to the CEO of Karooooo (Cartrack), South African tech billionaire Zak Calisto, about the company's results.Read More
Clicks posts a 26% jump in profit, driven by 9.5 million ClubCard members
Ray White interviews CEO Bertina Engelbrecht about the Clicks Group's half-year results to end February 2022.Read More
Outa seeks to set aside Nersa's decision to award Turkish company licences
Nersa granted Karpowership three generation permits in September, a decision that Outa said was irrational, unreasonable, and taken without regard to relevant considerations.Read More
In an era of crippling youth unemployment, are degrees still relevant?
Clement Manyathela speaks to the leaders of Sasco, SAUS and EFF Student Command about the importance of student leadership in shaping SA.Read More
Can you turn off the 'tap and go' on your card? Here's what SA's 5 top banks say
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler looks at the 'tap and go' feature on credit cards and the safety of these contactless cards and asks if it can be disabled.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Mike Wills reviews 'The Lost heart of Asia' by travel writer Colin Thubron
Mike Wills reviews the 'The lost heart of Asia by Colin Thubron.Read More
Your May Netflix Guide: Winter is coming, so cozy up with these best binges
Enjoy some of the exciting new titles coming to Netflix this May, such as 'Savage Beauty,' 'Stranger Things 4' and the final season of 'Superstore'.Read More
Why outing a sexual abuser online isn't the same as cyberbullying
Presenter John Maytham chats to social media law expert Emma Sadleir.Read More
'My elderly dad with dementia went missing and caring citizens helped find him'
Presenter John Maytham chats to Penny Forrester about how citizens came together to find her father.Read More
On the couch: Tree researcher seeks old giants of the Cape forests
This researcher is on a journey to investigate some of the Western Cape's largest botanical giants - trees.Read More
Cape Town City Guide: Seven ways to spend the incoming long weekend
Whether you want to spend some time with your kids, your besties, your lover or yourself, there is something here for everyone.Read More
You might want to vaccinate your dog against rabies annually, says local vet
Presenter Abongile Nzelenzele chats to veterinarian Dr Brian Bergman.Read More
'Immunisation can save your child's life; keep their vaccines up to date'
Presenter Zain Johnson chats to paediatrician Dr Adele Mathwin.Read More
Can you turn off the 'tap and go' on your card? Here's what SA's 5 top banks say
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler looks at the 'tap and go' feature on credit cards and the safety of these contactless cards and asks if it can be disabled.Read More