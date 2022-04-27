Steenhuisen: How do we celebrate Freedom Day when SA is shackled in poverty?
JOHANNESBURG - DA leader John Steenhuisen on Wednesday said we could not celebrate our freedom while our nation remained shackled in poverty.
Steenhuisen is visiting the Gqanqu Village - one of the poorest communities in the Eastern Cape.
He said much needed to be done to make life better for all South Africans.
“So we have to focus on job creation, we have to focus on getting the economy moving, we have to focus on bringing immediate relief to communities that are already suffering and that’s starts with dealing with food prices, making sure that we take interventions the DA suggested to bring down the cost of living in South Africa and start to make easier for South Africans.”
Steenhuisen said the DA would end poverty and create jobs.
"Since we’ve been in opposition here, our DA councillors have worked hard to ensure you have access to things that bring real freedom and dignity and human rights. We are currently working with Sicas-SA to sponsor a borehole for the people of this area, so that you don’t have to endanger yourselves getting water from the well on the mountain slope."
Today we are at Gqanqu in Umzimvubu Municipality, a community locked out of opportunities.— Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) April 27, 2022
This week we exposed how the uncaring ANC Poverty Cabinet blew R1.4 billion on parties and hotels during lockdown.
Lemali ingadlala indim enkulu ekuphuhliseni uluntu apha.#FreedomDay pic.twitter.com/pLKVuBrpHd
DA Leader, @jsteenhuisen, is accompanied by DA EC Provincial Leader, @nbhanga, and DA National Spokesperson, @Siviwe_G, as we visit residents of Umzimvubu Municipality this #FreedomDay.— Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) April 27, 2022
The DA is on a mission to #EndPoverty. pic.twitter.com/C3vmopzKBj
"It doesn’t have to be that way.— Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) April 27, 2022
And if the DA gets into government, it won’t be, because we are committed to ending poverty and creating jobs." - @jsteenhuisen #FreedomDay #EndPoverty pic.twitter.com/CuNlbFezLb
"Where the DA governs, people have access to clean water, electricity, good roads, schools and clinics. More people have access to jobs because more businesses start and grow. Because the DA gets things done." - @jsteenhuisen #FreedomDay #EndPoverty pic.twitter.com/aWbQAW33fd— Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) April 27, 2022
"Today is #FreedomDay, when SA celebrates the anniversary of our first non-racial election but 28 years on, there is growing poverty and joblessness caused by the ANC government. Over 30 million South Africans are trapped in poverty." - @jsteenhuisen #FreedomDay #EndPoverty pic.twitter.com/k4wt20s6QJ— Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) April 27, 2022
This article first appeared on EWN : Steenhuisen: How do we celebrate Freedom Day when SA is shackled in poverty?
