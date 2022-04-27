



JOHANNESBURG - DA leader John Steenhuisen on Wednesday said we could not celebrate our freedom while our nation remained shackled in poverty.

Steenhuisen is visiting the Gqanqu Village - one of the poorest communities in the Eastern Cape.

He said much needed to be done to make life better for all South Africans.

“So we have to focus on job creation, we have to focus on getting the economy moving, we have to focus on bringing immediate relief to communities that are already suffering and that’s starts with dealing with food prices, making sure that we take interventions the DA suggested to bring down the cost of living in South Africa and start to make easier for South Africans.”

Steenhuisen said the DA would end poverty and create jobs.

"Since we’ve been in opposition here, our DA councillors have worked hard to ensure you have access to things that bring real freedom and dignity and human rights. We are currently working with Sicas-SA to sponsor a borehole for the people of this area, so that you don’t have to endanger yourselves getting water from the well on the mountain slope."

This article first appeared on EWN : Steenhuisen: How do we celebrate Freedom Day when SA is shackled in poverty?