'Immunisation can save your child's life; keep their vaccines up to date'
Parents have been urged to get their little ones immunised to protect them against preventable diseases.
To mark World Immunisation Week, which is observed every year from 24 to 30 April, healthcare practitioners are calling on caregivers to ensure that their child’s vaccinations are up to date.
Paediatrician Dr Adele Mathwin says immunisation protects children from dangerous diseases using their body’s natural defences to build protection.
Vaccines provide protection on an individual level and they also work at a population level by preventing and controlling infectious disease outbreaks, she explains.
In South Africa, children are vaccinated against various diseases from birth up to when they are 12-years-old.
When a child is born at a public or private hospital, the mother is given a 'Road to Health Booklet,' which is designed to keep track of the child's vaccination schedule.
Children are vaccinated against polio, measles, haemophilus influenza type b (Hib), hepatitis B, pertussis (whooping cough), etanus (lockjaw), diphtheria, tuberculosis (TB), as well as viruses that can cause meningitis or pneumonia.
Vaccination against the coronavirus is also available to children 12 years of age and older.
Immunisations are free of charge at all government health facilities.
"The ultimate goal of vaccination is to actually eradicate a lot of these diseases altogether," says Dr Mathwin.
She says every child deserves the best protection they can get against life-threatening illnesses.
The more people we get vaccinated, the more knowledge and the more drive there is to get these vaccines, the better for everyone.Dr Adele Mathwin, Paediatrician - Mediclinic
I think it's important that we need to stick to the schedule and finish all of the potential vaccines to give every child the best protection we can.Dr Adele Mathwin, Paediatrician - Mediclinic
Source : https://www.westerncape.gov.za/service/immunisation
More from Local
Two Cape Town doctors offer hope to state patients with pro bono surgeries
Pippa Hudson speaks to Dr Deon Engela, specialist orthopaedic surgeon from a private practice called Cape Joint Surgery.Read More
NPO Nakhlistan to feed more than 90,000 hungry people on the day of Eid-ul-Fitr
CapeTalk presenter Zain Johnson speaks to Fatima Allie, Public Relations Officer at Nakhkistan.Read More
Zondo recommends NPA consider corruption charges against Tony Gupta
The fourth state capture report was made public on Friday and spans a total of 1,084 pages and comprised four volumes.Read More
Thousands of farmworkers face eviction after state of disaster lifting
Collette Solomon of the Women on Farms Project spoke on the Lester Kiewet show about the risk of eviction to farm workers in the country.Read More
Hill-Lewis: Feasibility study will look at steps needed to take over Cape trains
Presenter Abongile Nzelenzele chats to Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.Read More
Ramaphosa receives fourth instalment of state capture report
The fourth instalment deals with eight topics, including state capture at Eskom, the closure of the Gupta brothers’ bank accounts and the Free State housing and asbestos scandals.Read More
Fundraiser launched to help SA ice hockey player pay for costly cancer treatment
Presenter John Maytham chats to ice hockey player Kelley Wilson.Read More
Phaahla: SA following international trends with sharp rise in COVID numbers
Health Minister Joe Phaahla said that three provinces were particularly affected, accounting for 87% of cases in South Africa.Read More
Why outing a sexual abuser online isn't the same as cyberbullying
Presenter John Maytham chats to social media law expert Emma Sadleir.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Mike Wills reviews 'The Lost heart of Asia' by travel writer Colin Thubron
Mike Wills reviews the 'The lost heart of Asia by Colin Thubron.Read More
Your May Netflix Guide: Winter is coming, so cozy up with these best binges
Enjoy some of the exciting new titles coming to Netflix this May, such as 'Savage Beauty,' 'Stranger Things 4' and the final season of 'Superstore'.Read More
Why outing a sexual abuser online isn't the same as cyberbullying
Presenter John Maytham chats to social media law expert Emma Sadleir.Read More
'My elderly dad with dementia went missing and caring citizens helped find him'
Presenter John Maytham chats to Penny Forrester about how citizens came together to find her father.Read More
Help for high school students: free apps for maths and physical sciences
Ray White gets an update from Tiago Brazier, partner in the home-grown Delta Calculator apps.Read More
On the couch: Tree researcher seeks old giants of the Cape forests
This researcher is on a journey to investigate some of the Western Cape's largest botanical giants - trees.Read More
Cape Town City Guide: Seven ways to spend the incoming long weekend
Whether you want to spend some time with your kids, your besties, your lover or yourself, there is something here for everyone.Read More
You might want to vaccinate your dog against rabies annually, says local vet
Presenter Abongile Nzelenzele chats to veterinarian Dr Brian Bergman.Read More
Can you turn off the 'tap and go' on your card? Here's what SA's 5 top banks say
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler looks at the 'tap and go' feature on credit cards and the safety of these contactless cards and asks if it can be disabled.Read More