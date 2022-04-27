AA study finds a third of children travel completely unrestrained in vehicles
- The Automobile Association is calling for stricter laws regarding child passengers
- An observational study conducted in Gauteng found that a third of child passengers were not restrained
- The study also observed that many children were improperly restrained with safety belts instead of car seats
A recent survey by the Automobile Association (AA) has found that up to a third of child passengers are not properly restrained while traveling in vehicles in South Africa.
The AA conducted observational research in Gauteng, but believes its findings can be extrapolated to other provinces in the country.
The AA’s 2022 Child Restraint System Study reviewed the usage of child restraint mechanisms like car seats and booster seats of 1,000 children at shopping malls in Gauteng.
Of the 1,000 children observed in vehicles, 63% were restrained. However, of the 63% restrained children, more than half were incorrectly restrained by means of a safety belt.
An alarming 51% of toddlers (1-4 years old), and 46% of children between the ages of 5 and 12 were observed to be unrestrained, while 12 infants (3%) were not restrained at all.
The AA's Layton Beard says it's the number of children injured and killed in car crashes that is worrying.
Beard says it is encouraging that there is legislation in South Africa regarding child restraints, but he says the law is flawed because South African legislation does not outline the types of CRS that children above three years of age should be using.
The message needs to go out that if you have a child in the car, they certainly need to be restrained.Layton Beard, AA spokesperson
Unfortunately, the law is flawed, because it regulates the use of child restraint systems and car seats by age. In other words, it says if your child is 3 years or younger, they need to be in a child restraint system.Layton Beard, AA spokesperson
Our view is that the usage of child restraints needs to be determined by size, height and weight.Layton Beard, AA spokesperson
Is a seat belt as good as a child restraint system? The simple answers is no, it isn't.Layton Beard, AA spokesperson
Listen to the audio for more.
More from Local
Two Cape Town doctors offer hope to state patients with pro bono surgeries
Pippa Hudson speaks to Dr Deon Engela, specialist orthopaedic surgeon from a private practice called Cape Joint Surgery.Read More
NPO Nakhlistan to feed more than 90,000 hungry people on the day of Eid-ul-Fitr
CapeTalk presenter Zain Johnson speaks to Fatima Allie, Public Relations Officer at Nakhkistan.Read More
Zondo recommends NPA consider corruption charges against Tony Gupta
The fourth state capture report was made public on Friday and spans a total of 1,084 pages and comprised four volumes.Read More
Thousands of farmworkers face eviction after state of disaster lifting
Collette Solomon of the Women on Farms Project spoke on the Lester Kiewet show about the risk of eviction to farm workers in the country.Read More
Hill-Lewis: Feasibility study will look at steps needed to take over Cape trains
Presenter Abongile Nzelenzele chats to Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.Read More
Ramaphosa receives fourth instalment of state capture report
The fourth instalment deals with eight topics, including state capture at Eskom, the closure of the Gupta brothers’ bank accounts and the Free State housing and asbestos scandals.Read More
Fundraiser launched to help SA ice hockey player pay for costly cancer treatment
Presenter John Maytham chats to ice hockey player Kelley Wilson.Read More
Phaahla: SA following international trends with sharp rise in COVID numbers
Health Minister Joe Phaahla said that three provinces were particularly affected, accounting for 87% of cases in South Africa.Read More
Why outing a sexual abuser online isn't the same as cyberbullying
Presenter John Maytham chats to social media law expert Emma Sadleir.Read More