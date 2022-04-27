AA study finds a third of children travel completely unrestrained in vehicles





The Automobile Association is calling for stricter laws regarding child passengers

An observational study conducted in Gauteng found that a third of child passengers were not restrained

The study also observed that many children were improperly restrained with safety belts instead of car seats

Image: © sutichak/ 123rf.com

A recent survey by the Automobile Association (AA) has found that up to a third of child passengers are not properly restrained while traveling in vehicles in South Africa.

The AA conducted observational research in Gauteng, but believes its findings can be extrapolated to other provinces in the country.

The AA’s 2022 Child Restraint System Study reviewed the usage of child restraint mechanisms like car seats and booster seats of 1,000 children at shopping malls in Gauteng.

Of the 1,000 children observed in vehicles, 63% were restrained. However, of the 63% restrained children, more than half were incorrectly restrained by means of a safety belt.

An alarming 51% of toddlers (1-4 years old), and 46% of children between the ages of 5 and 12 were observed to be unrestrained, while 12 infants (3%) were not restrained at all.

The AA's Layton Beard says it's the number of children injured and killed in car crashes that is worrying.

Beard says it is encouraging that there is legislation in South Africa regarding child restraints, but he says the law is flawed because South African legislation does not outline the types of CRS that children above three years of age should be using.

The message needs to go out that if you have a child in the car, they certainly need to be restrained. Layton Beard, AA spokesperson

Unfortunately, the law is flawed, because it regulates the use of child restraint systems and car seats by age. In other words, it says if your child is 3 years or younger, they need to be in a child restraint system. Layton Beard, AA spokesperson

Our view is that the usage of child restraints needs to be determined by size, height and weight. Layton Beard, AA spokesperson

Is a seat belt as good as a child restraint system? The simple answers is no, it isn't. Layton Beard, AA spokesperson

