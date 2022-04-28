Sundowns wrap up record fifth straight PSL league title
CAPE TOWN - Mamelodi Sundowns sealed a fifth consecutive league title with a 0-0 draw against Cape Town City FC at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria on Wednesday night.
The newly-crowned league champions wrapped up the title with four games to spare.
The point against Cape Town City FC moves Sundowns to 58 points on the league table with a 13-point margin over Royal AM in second. Cape Town City FC are in third place on 41 points.
The league title victory also sees Sundowns claim a 12th PSL title. Sundowns are on course for a treble, having already claimed the MTN8 title. They face Royal AM in a Nedbank Cup semifinal clash on Saturday.
ℝ𝕖𝕔𝕠𝕣𝕕-𝕓𝕣𝕖𝕒𝕜𝕖𝕣𝕤, ℍ𝕚𝕤𝕥𝕠𝕣𝕪-𝕞𝕒𝕜𝕖𝕣𝕤— Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) April 27, 2022
1️⃣2️⃣ time PSL CHAMPIONS! 🏆#Sundowns #DStvPrem pic.twitter.com/sF5eZLsaFe
CONGRATULATIONS to @Masandawana 🎉🎊🍾🎉🎊🎉🎊— Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) April 27, 2022
The #DStvPrem 2021/22 CHAMPIONS https://t.co/RknFQ22Y97 pic.twitter.com/eetqZrodMr
In other results on Wednesday night, Orlando Pirates were held to a 0-0 draw by Chippa United while Kaizer Chiefs were sunk by 2-1 by Golden Arrows.
Pirates now sit in fourth place on 40 points, a point above Chiefs in fifth, who have a game in hand.
This article first appeared on EWN : Sundowns wrap up record fifth straight PSL league title
Source : @OfficialPSL/Twitter
