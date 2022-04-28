Freshwater ecologist raises concerns over Cederberg mining plan





Concerns are being raised about the impact of possible mining in the Cederberg on the West Coast

A mining company has submitted an application to prospect for iron and manganese near the Twee River in the Cederberg

Freshwater ecologist Dr Bruce Paxton says potential mining could have a negative impact on the region's water resources and biodiversity

Freshwater ecologist Dr. Bruce Paxton in the Cederberg region. Image: Freshwater Research Centre

Environmental experts have raised some concerns about the potential environmental risks associated with proposed ore mining in the Cederberg region.

Orren Capital mining company has submitted an application to prospect for iron and manganese near the Twee River in the Cederberg.

Freshwater ecologist Dr Bruce Paxton has described the Twee River as a "pristine catchment".

He says potential mining activities in the environmentally sensitive area could negatively impact the river's water quality and aquatic ecosystems.

In addition to the risks posed to water resources and biodiversity, Dr. Paxton says mining in the area could also affect agricultural farmers.

According to Paxton, Orren Capital submitted a "rudimentary" environmental assessment report which doesn't adequately cover the key concerns.

He adds that the company's public participation process has not been up to scratch.

The Twee River is located in the southern Cederberg in an area called the Koue Bokkeveld. This is an agricultural area with a fair amount of wilderness. Dr Bruce Paxton, Freshwater ecologist - Freshwater Research Centre

This application that's been put in is for a prospecting licence not a licence to mine yet but nevertheless, the intention to mine in the Cederberg is probably, at best, ill-advised given the sensitivity of the environment from an agricultural, water source, and biodiversity point of view. Dr Bruce Paxton, Freshwater ecologist - Freshwater Research Centre