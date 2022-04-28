Freshwater ecologist raises concerns over Cederberg mining plan
- Concerns are being raised about the impact of possible mining in the Cederberg on the West Coast
- A mining company has submitted an application to prospect for iron and manganese near the Twee River in the Cederberg
- Freshwater ecologist Dr Bruce Paxton says potential mining could have a negative impact on the region's water resources and biodiversity
Environmental experts have raised some concerns about the potential environmental risks associated with proposed ore mining in the Cederberg region.
Orren Capital mining company has submitted an application to prospect for iron and manganese near the Twee River in the Cederberg.
Freshwater ecologist Dr Bruce Paxton has described the Twee River as a "pristine catchment".
He says potential mining activities in the environmentally sensitive area could negatively impact the river's water quality and aquatic ecosystems.
In addition to the risks posed to water resources and biodiversity, Dr. Paxton says mining in the area could also affect agricultural farmers.
According to Paxton, Orren Capital submitted a "rudimentary" environmental assessment report which doesn't adequately cover the key concerns.
He adds that the company's public participation process has not been up to scratch.
The Twee River is located in the southern Cederberg in an area called the Koue Bokkeveld. This is an agricultural area with a fair amount of wilderness.Dr Bruce Paxton, Freshwater ecologist - Freshwater Research Centre
This application that's been put in is for a prospecting licence not a licence to mine yet but nevertheless, the intention to mine in the Cederberg is probably, at best, ill-advised given the sensitivity of the environment from an agricultural, water source, and biodiversity point of view.Dr Bruce Paxton, Freshwater ecologist - Freshwater Research Centre
Water in this catchment is a very important resource for agriculture. There's not much left of it in the summer, a lot of it is abstracted so, there is a concern that it would need to be shared amongst miners and well as farmers... There's a risk that sediments could wash into the river, and there will be scaring of the landscape and impacts to water quality.Dr Bruce Paxton, Freshwater ecologist - Freshwater Research Centre
