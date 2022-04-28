Ramaphosa support in the balance after ANC NEC tightens step aside measures
JOHANNESBURG - As the African National Congress (ANC) tightens the levers around its step aside resolution, some of those affected by it have viewed this as being rejected by the current leadership, with some seeking to now join forces with those opposed to party president, Cyril Ramaphosa, and his allies.
This week, the national executive committee (NEC), which is the ANC’s highest decision-making body in between conferences, moved to bar those who have stepped aside from availing themselves for leadership positions.
In Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal, those facing murder and corruption charges have been elected as key officials.
READ MORE: • ANC NEC bars members who've stepped aside from standing for leadership positions • Corruption-accused Zandile Gumede elected as regional chair of eThekwini ANC • Mpumalanga treasurer Msibi reminded of decision to ‘step aside’ from ANC
Ramaphosa called on members to reflect on their decisions in light of the party’s renewal project.
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has enjoyed dominance in the party, with several of his detractors, like Ace Magashule, finding themselves on the back foot or even outside of the party.
But those who’ve remained loyal to him in spite of their own allegations of criminality now feel they have been slapped in the face.
Eyewitness News understands that some have vowed to no longer put any efforts into swaying members towards giving the ANC president a second term in office while those opposed to Ramaphosa have seen this move as a golden opportunity to further build up the coalition of the wounded to challenge Ramaphosa come December.
Whatever ANC members decide to do, they will have to answer for it come 2024, when they ask for another mandate from the electorate.
ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile will address the media on the NEC outcomes on Thursday.
This article first appeared on EWN : Ramaphosa support in the balance after ANC NEC tightens step aside measures
Source : @MYANC/Twitter
More from Politics
YONELA DIKO: The country deserves more from Busisiwe Mavuso
What could Busisiwe and her team have done if they had focused on their Eskom business mandate and forgot about their claim to fame?Read More
More young people are losing their faith in democracy, research claims
Professor Joleen Steyn Kotze, a senior research specialist at the HSRC, says people are becoming disillusioned with democracy as a political system rather than as an ideology.Read More
Eskom a poster child for where things went wrong after new SA's honeymoon period
ETM Analytics' George Glynos reviews South Africa's economic growth over the last 28 years - on The Money ShowRead More
[BOOK REVIEW] Finding small, innovative ways to solve the big problems
Economist Xhanti Payi reviews 'The Prosperity Paradox: How Innovation Can Lift Nations Out of Poverty' on The Money Show.Read More
Malema: Freedom is meaningless to SA's women
He was speaking at the party's Freedom Day event in Moretele View Park in Mamelodi.Read More
Steenhuisen: How do we celebrate Freedom Day when SA is shackled in poverty?
Steenhuisen is visiting the Gqanqu Village - one of the poorest communities in the Eastern Cape.Read More
Soon-to-be disbanded ANCWL wants Jacob Khawe charged over abuse claims
The Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Tshidi Madia.Read More
What is freedom? 'Over the years since '94, economic freedom's failed dismally'
On Freedom Day, Political Science Prof Amanda Gouws, Distinguished Professor at Stellenbosch University speaks to John Maytham.Read More
MONDE NDLOVU: Reflecting on the state of freedom in South Africa today
The miracle moment of 1994 was not in itself a complete removal of the impediments of freedom, but rather a bold statement of what is possible beyond the political transition.Read More
More from Local
Two Cape Town doctors offer hope to state patients with pro bono surgeries
Pippa Hudson speaks to Dr Deon Engela, specialist orthopaedic surgeon from a private practice called Cape Joint Surgery.Read More
NPO Nakhlistan to feed more than 90,000 hungry people on the day of Eid-ul-Fitr
CapeTalk presenter Zain Johnson speaks to Fatima Allie, Public Relations Officer at Nakhkistan.Read More
Zondo recommends NPA consider corruption charges against Tony Gupta
The fourth state capture report was made public on Friday and spans a total of 1,084 pages and comprised four volumes.Read More
Thousands of farmworkers face eviction after state of disaster lifting
Collette Solomon of the Women on Farms Project spoke on the Lester Kiewet show about the risk of eviction to farm workers in the country.Read More
Hill-Lewis: Feasibility study will look at steps needed to take over Cape trains
Presenter Abongile Nzelenzele chats to Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.Read More
Ramaphosa receives fourth instalment of state capture report
The fourth instalment deals with eight topics, including state capture at Eskom, the closure of the Gupta brothers’ bank accounts and the Free State housing and asbestos scandals.Read More
Fundraiser launched to help SA ice hockey player pay for costly cancer treatment
Presenter John Maytham chats to ice hockey player Kelley Wilson.Read More
Phaahla: SA following international trends with sharp rise in COVID numbers
Health Minister Joe Phaahla said that three provinces were particularly affected, accounting for 87% of cases in South Africa.Read More
Why outing a sexual abuser online isn't the same as cyberbullying
Presenter John Maytham chats to social media law expert Emma Sadleir.Read More