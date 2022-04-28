With deadline looming, Winde worried as WC lags behind in census count
CAPE TOWN - Western Cape residents have until 30 April to get counted in the 2022 census.
Premier Alan Winde is concerned that the province is still lagging too far behind the rest of the country.
StatsSA said that the Western Cape's count stood at about 55%, while the average number counted in the rest pf country was sitting at 87%.
Winde warned that if residents did not get counted, the province would be perceived to have a lower population than it actually had despite significant population growth.
He said that this will have a direct impact on budget allocations: “It is really important that people are counted because it is our planning tool, budgeting tool. That is how we receive funding from National Treasury.”
Winde said that the process has been plagued by numerous issues: "It’s a range of issues. In the discussion that we had with them, at the moment, we have 2,000 counting officials from Limpopo in the Western Cape."
This article first appeared on EWN : With deadline looming, Winde worried as WC lags behind in census count
Source : Kaylynn Palm/Eyewitness News
More from Local
Two Cape Town doctors offer hope to state patients with pro bono surgeries
Pippa Hudson speaks to Dr Deon Engela, specialist orthopaedic surgeon from a private practice called Cape Joint Surgery.Read More
NPO Nakhlistan to feed more than 90,000 hungry people on the day of Eid-ul-Fitr
CapeTalk presenter Zain Johnson speaks to Fatima Allie, Public Relations Officer at Nakhkistan.Read More
Zondo recommends NPA consider corruption charges against Tony Gupta
The fourth state capture report was made public on Friday and spans a total of 1,084 pages and comprised four volumes.Read More
Thousands of farmworkers face eviction after state of disaster lifting
Collette Solomon of the Women on Farms Project spoke on the Lester Kiewet show about the risk of eviction to farm workers in the country.Read More
Hill-Lewis: Feasibility study will look at steps needed to take over Cape trains
Presenter Abongile Nzelenzele chats to Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.Read More
Ramaphosa receives fourth instalment of state capture report
The fourth instalment deals with eight topics, including state capture at Eskom, the closure of the Gupta brothers’ bank accounts and the Free State housing and asbestos scandals.Read More
Fundraiser launched to help SA ice hockey player pay for costly cancer treatment
Presenter John Maytham chats to ice hockey player Kelley Wilson.Read More
Phaahla: SA following international trends with sharp rise in COVID numbers
Health Minister Joe Phaahla said that three provinces were particularly affected, accounting for 87% of cases in South Africa.Read More
Why outing a sexual abuser online isn't the same as cyberbullying
Presenter John Maytham chats to social media law expert Emma Sadleir.Read More