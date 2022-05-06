It's like looking in the mirror! Celebrity moms and daughters who look alike

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:50
Advertising wars BMW vs Mercedes - ZOOM
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Andy Rice
Today at 14:10
Chapman's Peak Hotel - IN STUDIO
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Linda Nobrega
Today at 14:21
Tintswalo Hotel
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Lisa Goosen (CEO of Tintswalo Lodges)
Today at 15:20
How do masks affect child development?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Mignon McCulloch
Today at 15:40
Our Burning Planet - Raptor Poisoning
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Andre Botha
Today at 16:05
Analysis: Zuma corruption trial delays and the Stalingrad Defense
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tayla Pinto | - Senior research assistant at Democratic Governance and Rights Unit
Today at 16:20
Book Review with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Maytham
Today at 16:33
Roe vs Wade to be struck down? How is the US responding?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marty Davis - Journalist based in the US at ...
Today at 16:55
#AnHourWith Melissa de Vries
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Melissa de Vries
Today at 17:45
The Nomadic Orchestra New Album Drops Today
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gabriel du Toit
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
If Oscar Mabuyane loses it would mean Ramaphosa will be dealt a blow - Analyst Mandy Wiener speaks to Nelson Mandela University senior lecturer Dr Ntsikelelo Breakfast about the ANC Eastern Cape elective confe... 6 May 2022 1:24 PM
Census 2022: 'WC residents must ensure every step of online form is completed' Presenter Lester Kiewit chats to Patrick Kelly from Statistics South Africa. 6 May 2022 12:10 PM
Sex education starts at home and curriculum alone isn't silver bullet, says prof Presenter Wasanga Mehana chats to Stellenbosh University's dean of education, Prof Mbulungeni Madiba. 6 May 2022 9:02 AM
View all Local
'Some people are in a tight spot,' says Babalo Madikizela on ANC vote buying Clement Manyathela speaks to provincial treasurer of the ANC Eastern Cape, Babalo Madikizela, about the highly contested conferenc... 6 May 2022 1:27 PM
Standoff looms as unions demand 10% pay increase for public servants The Money Show talks to economist Isaah Mhlanga (Alexander Forbes) about whether government and unions can find middle ground. 5 May 2022 7:23 PM
Ramaphosa should axe Gordhan for dodging SAA questions, says DA MP Alf Lees Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Democratic Alliance MP Alf Lees. 5 May 2022 9:27 AM
View all Politics
Fedhasa says hospitality sector 'put on hold' amid uncertainty around COVID regs Presenter John Maytham chats to Rosemary Anderso, the national chairperson of Fedhasa. 6 May 2022 7:35 AM
When is it too late to cancel an offer to purchase? In these cases, a buyer may left wondering when it's too late to cancel an offer to purchase and what their options are. 6 May 2022 5:55 AM
How companies can end up using the POPI Act to mess you around The Protection of Personal Information Act - help or hindrance? Wendy Knowler follows up on consumer complaints on The Money Show. 5 May 2022 9:51 PM
View all Business
It's like looking in the mirror! Celebrity moms and daughters who look alike This Mother's Day we celebrate these gorgeous moms and daughters who look so much alike. 6 May 2022 1:13 PM
Moms carry a huge load and their mental health matters, says therapist Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to counselling therapist Lauren Moore. 6 May 2022 10:50 AM
8 movies to celebrate mom on the 8th, this Mother's Day Snuggle up with mum this Sunday 8 May and celebrate her with these wonderful movies. 6 May 2022 10:32 AM
View all Lifestyle
Capetonians urged to support CT Town Marathon in bid to earn World Major status Former Springbok captain Francois Pienaar chats to Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto. 5 May 2022 10:51 AM
Chad le Clos' surfacing from the deep waters of depression The South African swimmer went through a dip in performance last year after a traumatic experience left him struggling mentally. B... 3 May 2022 3:28 PM
CSA announces Momentum Proteas’ contracted squad for 2022/23 In the lead up to that schedule, Cricket South Africa on Monday announced a list of 15 players who have been awarded national cont... 2 May 2022 2:31 PM
View all Sport
It's like looking in the mirror! Celebrity moms and daughters who look alike This Mother's Day we celebrate these gorgeous moms and daughters who look so much alike. 6 May 2022 1:13 PM
8 movies to celebrate mom on the 8th, this Mother's Day Snuggle up with mum this Sunday 8 May and celebrate her with these wonderful movies. 6 May 2022 10:32 AM
This Sunday, tune in for #AnHourWith local talent Melissa de Vries Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 6 May 2022 8:51 AM
View all Entertainment
It's like looking in the mirror! Celebrity moms and daughters who look alike This Mother's Day we celebrate these gorgeous moms and daughters who look so much alike. 6 May 2022 1:13 PM
Here’s why there’s uproar over the US Supreme Court’s draft on abortion The passing of this draft bill could be a massive setback for Americans as abortion rights would no longer be protected, which cou... 4 May 2022 2:53 PM
S.Africans question Steenhuisen's Ukraine visit: ‘What are you doing there?' Steenhuisen is in Ukraine this week where he is on a fact-finding missions. He will visit various refugee camps and meet with vari... 2 May 2022 4:48 PM
View all World
SA is top importer of French champagne in Africa, 1m bottles in 2021 Bruce Whitfield talks to Jaco Maritz (Editor, How we made it in Africa) about Africa's French champagne consumption habits. 4 May 2022 8:16 PM
Sanlam and global player Allianz team up to create Pan-African insurance giant Bruce Whitfield discusses the joint venture with Professor Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital 4 May 2022 6:56 PM
The importance of the ‘S’ in ESG The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and a few RMB experts break down the importance of socioeconomics within corporations. 26 April 2022 5:00 PM
View all Africa
How companies can end up using the POPI Act to mess you around The Protection of Personal Information Act - help or hindrance? Wendy Knowler follows up on consumer complaints on The Money Show. 5 May 2022 9:51 PM
[WATCH] 'Lovely to look at, but luxury advertising so formulaic it's ludicrous!' Where's the brand competitiveness? Andy Rice looks at Dolce & Gabbana's latest male fragrance campaign on The Money Show. 4 May 2022 8:45 PM
MONDE NDLOVU: Debunking what seeks to separate blacks from the black 'thing' The commanding heights of the economy remain in the hands of white people, controlling the four factors of production, which are e... 4 May 2022 1:31 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Entertainment

It's like looking in the mirror! Celebrity moms and daughters who look alike

6 May 2022 1:13 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
mother's day
actors
celebrities
Mothers and daughters

This Mother's Day we celebrate these gorgeous moms and daughters who look so much alike.

Hollywood actors and models whose offspring are just like them. Here are a few that really are mirror images of each other.

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow and her actress mom Blythe Danner look so alike - and Gwyneth's daughter Apple is certainly a chip off the old block too.

Gorgeous Lisa Bonet and daughter Zoe Kravitz are certainly cut from the same cloth

And here's a pic of Lisa as a baby with her mom - how alike they look! Those gorgeous genes run strong among these beautiful women.

Reese Witherspoon and daughter Ava Phillippe - it's like seeing double

Cindy Crawford and daughter Kaia Gerber

When Kaia was a tiny tot...

Growing up...

And now...like mother like daughter

And finally, we can't leave out Madonna and her daughter Lourdes!


This article first appeared on KFM : It's like looking in the mirror! Celebrity moms and daughters who look alike




Here’s why there’s uproar over the US Supreme Court’s draft on abortion

4 May 2022 2:53 PM

The passing of this draft bill could be a massive setback for Americans as abortion rights would no longer be protected, which could allow individual states to ban abortion in all cases, including cases of rape and incest.

Read More arrow_forward

S.Africans question Steenhuisen's Ukraine visit: ‘What are you doing there?'

2 May 2022 4:48 PM

Steenhuisen is in Ukraine this week where he is on a fact-finding missions. He will visit various refugee camps and meet with various government leaders.

Read More arrow_forward

'Plan for private partners to run Durban and Ngqura ports could be game changer'

29 April 2022 11:29 AM

Presenter John Maytham chats to Andrew Pike, the head of ports, transport and logistics at law firm Bowmans.

Read More arrow_forward

Study finds one-fifth of world's reptiles are endangered and face extinction

28 April 2022 6:18 PM

Mike Wills speaks to Johan Marais, author of 'The Complete Guide to Snakes of Southern Africa'.

Read More arrow_forward

Musk's $44bn Twitter deal: 'He declined to even go through their books!'

26 April 2022 8:47 PM

The Money Show talks to TechCentral Editor Duncan McLeod about what Elon Musk is up to buying Twitter.

Read More arrow_forward

The importance of the ‘S’ in ESG

26 April 2022 5:00 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and a few RMB experts break down the importance of socioeconomics within corporations.

Read More arrow_forward

Twitter is Elon Musk's latest toy but he might actually make it better - expert

26 April 2022 10:47 AM

Presenter John Maytham chats to tech expert and PlainSpeak co-founder Alistair Fairweather.

Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa call with Zelensky will make a difference - Ukrainian ambassador to SA

22 April 2022 7:53 AM

Bongani Bingwa chats to Ukrainian ambassador to South Africa Liubov Abravitova on the call between the two presidents.

Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Smartphone stops bullet – saves Ukrainian soldier’s life

21 April 2022 10:50 AM

Abongile Nzelenzele interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

Read More arrow_forward

'Netflix has to go back to the drawing board after shares and subscribers drop'

21 April 2022 7:47 AM

John Maytham chats to news producer Stephan Lombard.

Read More arrow_forward

Moms carry a huge load and their mental health matters, says therapist

6 May 2022 10:50 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to counselling therapist Lauren Moore.

Read More arrow_forward

8 movies to celebrate mom on the 8th, this Mother's Day

6 May 2022 10:32 AM

Snuggle up with mum this Sunday 8 May and celebrate her with these wonderful movies.

Read More arrow_forward

How companies can end up using the POPI Act to mess you around

5 May 2022 9:51 PM

The Protection of Personal Information Act - help or hindrance? Wendy Knowler follows up on consumer complaints on The Money Show.

Read More arrow_forward

Entrepreneur keeps olive oil dream alive despite no support to buy own farm

5 May 2022 9:12 PM

The Money Show interviews Loyiso Manga, the founder of award-winning Ubuntu Extra Virgin Olive Oil.

Read More arrow_forward

FNB launches govt-backed 'bounce back' loans to help small businesses

5 May 2022 8:06 PM

Ray White interviews Stuart Theobald, Chairperson of Intellidex, on The Money Show.

Read More arrow_forward

Here's how a cold shower might benefit you

5 May 2022 6:22 PM

The benefits would go beyond just making people healthier, it could also have the added environmental bonus of saving electricity if it becomes common practice.

Read More arrow_forward

Life lessons to improve your investment outcomes: 'It's not a game for sissies'

5 May 2022 6:13 PM

Personalities impact investments. Veteran stockbroker David Shapiro has advice on dealing with uncertain times on The Money Show.

Read More arrow_forward

'You're the best': 5 Mother’s Day gifts for under R100

5 May 2022 5:18 PM

While we would all love to buy our mums the world to show them how much they mean to us, sometimes we need to show our love without breaking the bank.

Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] 'Lovely to look at, but luxury advertising so formulaic it's ludicrous!'

4 May 2022 8:45 PM

Where's the brand competitiveness? Andy Rice looks at Dolce & Gabbana's latest male fragrance campaign on The Money Show.

Read More arrow_forward

SA is top importer of French champagne in Africa, 1m bottles in 2021

4 May 2022 8:16 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Jaco Maritz (Editor, How we made it in Africa) about Africa's French champagne consumption habits.

Read More arrow_forward

8 movies to celebrate mom on the 8th, this Mother's Day

6 May 2022 10:32 AM

Snuggle up with mum this Sunday 8 May and celebrate her with these wonderful movies.

Read More arrow_forward

This Sunday, tune in for #AnHourWith local talent Melissa de Vries

6 May 2022 8:51 AM

Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.

Read More arrow_forward

'You're the best': 5 Mother’s Day gifts for under R100

5 May 2022 5:18 PM

While we would all love to buy our mums the world to show them how much they mean to us, sometimes we need to show our love without breaking the bank.

Read More arrow_forward

TV Presenter Anzél Rabie shares 80s and 90s hits on Sunday

29 April 2022 8:21 AM

Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you.

Read More arrow_forward

Cotton Fest – A love affair for creatives

26 April 2022 1:30 PM

Maki Molapo attended her first Cotton Fest and this is what she had to say about it.

Read More arrow_forward

SA funnyman 'The Napsta' takes clean comedy style to the global stage

22 April 2022 7:55 AM

John Maytham chats to comedian Napoleon Masinga, better known as 'The Napsta'.

Read More arrow_forward

'Netflix has to go back to the drawing board after shares and subscribers drop'

21 April 2022 7:47 AM

John Maytham chats to news producer Stephan Lombard.

Read More arrow_forward

Singer Lira suffers stroke; ‘ability to communicate’ affected, says family

20 April 2022 5:46 AM

According to the family in a statement released on her official Facebook page, the 44-year-old singer had recently travelled to Germany for a performance and suffered a stroke while there.

Read More arrow_forward

How to keep that unwanted weight off during winter

18 April 2022 11:39 AM

Zain Johnson speaks to Shani Cohen, registered dietitian and spokesperson for the Association for Dietetics in South Africa.

Read More arrow_forward

South African troupe crowned world champions of Irish dance

14 April 2022 12:44 PM

Featuring solo and group dancing for boys and girls as well as adults, the 50th World Irish Dancing Championships celebrated a South African champion group.

Read More arrow_forward

