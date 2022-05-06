It's like looking in the mirror! Celebrity moms and daughters who look alike
Hollywood actors and models whose offspring are just like them. Here are a few that really are mirror images of each other.
Actress Gwyneth Paltrow and her actress mom Blythe Danner look so alike - and Gwyneth's daughter Apple is certainly a chip off the old block too.
Gorgeous Lisa Bonet and daughter Zoe Kravitz are certainly cut from the same cloth
And here's a pic of Lisa as a baby with her mom - how alike they look! Those gorgeous genes run strong among these beautiful women.
Reese Witherspoon and daughter Ava Phillippe - it's like seeing double
Cindy Crawford and daughter Kaia Gerber
When Kaia was a tiny tot...
Growing up...
And now...like mother like daughter
And finally, we can't leave out Madonna and her daughter Lourdes!
This article first appeared on KFM : It's like looking in the mirror! Celebrity moms and daughters who look alike
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_102534019_reese-witherspoon-and-ava-phillippe-at-the-los-angeles-premiere-of-a-wrinkle-in-time-held-at-the-el-.html
