You might want to vaccinate your dog against rabies annually, says local vet





Rabies is a viral disease that is fatal once symptoms appear

Because no cure is available, vaccination is the only way to protect your dogs

Veterinarian Dr Brian Bergman says pet owners may want to consider yearly vaccinations

Image: © retbool/123rf.com

With the recent outbreak in Cape Town, your dog might benefit from a rabies vaccine every year, says veterinarian Dr. Brian Bergman.

Previously, state facilities in the Western Cape vaccinated dogs every three years.

However, Dr Bergman says annual vaccination may be the way to go given the string of rabies cases reported in the last few months, with the most recent confirmed case in March.

Since August last year, there have been several cases reported in Strand, Gordon's Bay, and Khayelitsha and the Western Cape Veterinary Services have been conducting various vaccination drives in those communities.

Dr. Bergman says rabies is a viral disease that can affect animals and people. It is transmitted by saliva or other body fluids.

For example, a dog or person can be infected by being bitten, scratched, or licked by a rabid animal.

The virus is fatal and, because there is no cure, vaccination is the only way to protect your dogs.

"Once the dog has got it, it's the end. The only real way to prevent such a tragic outcome is to vaccinate your dog regularly", Dr Bergman tells CapeTalk.

Animals infected with the rabies virus can exhibit symptoms including sudden changes in behaviour (including aggression, confusion, or anxiety), weakness, foaming at the mouth, difficulty swallowing, poor balance, seizures, muscle spasms, and paralysis.

Dr Bergman says vaccinating your domestic animals against rabies is your duty as a responsible pet owner.

If you have a pet that has gone out and been bitten or was in a fight with a dog that was excessively aggressive, that's an alarm bell that should have you worrying. Dr Brian Bergman, Senior veterinarian - Mdzananda Animal Clinic Khayelitsha

It is usually spread through dog bites... but it can also be by coming into contact with the bodily secretions of the animal, another pet can pick it up as well. Dr Brian Bergman, Senior veterinarian - Mdzananda Animal Clinic Khayelitsha

There's really no cure for it. It leads to the death of the animal that contacted it but what's more concerning is that crosses over from animal to human as well. It's just a disaster if humans end up getting it. Dr Brian Bergman, Senior veterinarian - Mdzananda Animal Clinic Khayelitsha