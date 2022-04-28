SABC appoints Moshoeshoe Monare as head of news to replace axed Magopeni
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has appointed Moshoeshoe Monare as the group executive for news and current affairs.
He takes over from Phathiswa Magopeni, who was axed from the post after she was found guilty of misconduct by the public broadcaster.
The SABC announced his appointment on Thursday morning.
Monare’s appointment is with effect from 1 June 2022.
MEDIA STATEMENT | SABC APPOINTS MR. MOSHOESHOE MONARE AS THE GROUP EXECUTIVE FOR NEWS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS— SABC (@SABCPortal) April 28, 2022
For more: https://t.co/zcVhohuNyS pic.twitter.com/dNW9NXJ2Rc
