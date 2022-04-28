Streaming issues? Report here
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Items to show
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Cape Town City Guide: Seven ways to spend the incoming long weekend

Whether you want to spend some time with your kids, your besties, your lover or yourself, there is something here for everyone.

The good news is there’s another long weekend ahead of us. The bad news is that it may be the last for a while, so why not take advantage extra day off work and school and have some fun.

Whether you want to spend some time with your kids, your besties, your lover or yourself, there is something here for everyone.

Plus, payday was on Mondays so, if anything, use that as an excuse to treat yourself and those around you to an exciting weekend.

IF YOU’RE FEELING RIGHT, IT’S LADIES' NIGHT

For my Single Ladies looking to put their hands up but want to skip the club altogether, then there is just the thing for you.

On Friday, the Pottery located in Camps Bay and George is hosting a Ladies’ Night where you and some of your best girlfriends can head over to the store for an interactive experience where you can personalize some pre-made pottery items.

Oh, and the cherry on top? Wine and cocktails are half price between 6pm and 8pm.

Remember, if he liked, they shoulda put some clay on it.

SAIL THE SEA

Ever wondered how it felt to be a pirate? Or to go on a mini cruise with pseudo-Captain Jack Sparrow. And even if you haven’t, doesn’t that sound fun?

V&A Waterfront’s Jolly Roger Boat, billed as South Africa’s only authentic pirate ship – is a versatile attraction offering a jolly good time for adults and children alike.

For children, the boat offers a myriad of packages where your kids can live their best lives with their best mates.

For adults, you can either unlock your inner child with your kids or hang out with your mates at its weekly Sunset Party Cruise held every Saturday!

Aye, aye, captain indeed.

BECOME A PHILANTHROPIST

For many, this week was payday so now is the perfect time to be charitable for those not as fortunate as you.

Oasis Bric-a-bric has a three stores around the city (Fish Hoek, Claremont and Elsies River) where you can go and thrift some of the most interesting finds or drop off some recycled items or used goods which will go towards helping over 600 intellectually challenged beneficiaries.

Sustainable shopping has never been more rewarding, so head out to a store today and spend the afternoon shopping and donating to the organization’s important mission.

GO HIKING

If you’re looking to put those legs to work and enjoy some truly spectacular scenic views, why not go hiking at Jonkershoek?

Located in Stellenbosch, Jonkershoek offers you an adventurous day that doesn’t hurt those pockets (more money drinks for later?).

For only R60 you can bask in the glory of Mother Nature in the Mother City with some mountain biking, waterfall hikes, picnics on the mountaintop or look out for some beautiful fauna or flora

GET BRAAI BY THE BEACH

Tucked away between Bakoven and Llandudno lies a treasure of a beachfront that allows you to not only enjoy the beach, have a cute picnic or even enjoy a good old fashion South African braai.

Open between 8am and 6pm, there isn’t a more appropriate place to spend the weekend than in Oudekraal beach. And for those wanting something more private, you can even rent out the beach for the joy for an event or even just because.

Should you want to bear the cold seas, you can go snorkelling as well. There’s even a 45-year-old shipwreck washed up on shore!

WINE NOT HAVE A DATE NIGHT?

Voted KFM’s best Date Night Restaurant, Avontuur Estate is home to fast horses, some spectacular wines, spectacular views, and, of course, a spectacular restaurant.

Located against Helderberg between Stellenbosch and Sommerset West, take your partner or crush to something truly special which will at the very least, be a date night to

PARTICIPATE IN A GLOBAL BIODIVERSITY CHALLENGE

Joining more than 400 countries in the world, South Africa is allowing free access to a variety of its national botanical gardens from 29 April to 2 May as part of the 2022 City Nature Project Challenge.

Perfect for those looking for a relaxed weekend with of nature, the challenge aims to celebrate the vast biodiversity found in natural habitats around the world.

Attendees are encouraged to take part in the challenge by posting the content you create via phots and video to the Global City Challenge Platform located on the City Nature Project app.

If all you want do is enjoy the natural beauty found in our country and escape the bustling city then now is the perfect time to do that.

Head on to the Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden and bask in the glory of our country’s natural beauty.

Hashtag NoFilter.

In Johannesburg for the weekend? Find out what to do there.


This article first appeared on EWN : Cape Town City Guide: Seven ways to spend the incoming long weekend




