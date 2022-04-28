162 people killed on SA's roads over Easter - Mbalula
JOHANNESBURG - One hundred and sixty-two people lost their lives on the country's roads over the Easter weekend, making it a lower figure compared to last year's 235 recorded fatalities.
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula was at the Grasmere toll plaza, south of Johannesburg, on Thursday where he gave an update on the Easter road death statistics.
The minister said that all provinces except the Western Cape and Mpumalanga registered a decrease in Easter road fatalities this year.
While traffic volumes remained the same on most major routes, in KwaZulu-Natal, Mbalula said that traffic decreased due to the floods.
The province also registered the highest decrease in road deaths at 61%, dropping from 54 deaths to 21.
Meanwhile, the transport minister also said that authorities had noted a change in trend with most accidents occurring between 4am and 5am in the morning during this Easter break, where they previously ordinarily occurred at night.
This article first appeared on EWN : 162 people killed on SA's roads over Easter - Mbalula
Source : Road Traffic Management Corporation/Facebook
More from Local
Two Cape Town doctors offer hope to state patients with pro bono surgeries
Pippa Hudson speaks to Dr Deon Engela, specialist orthopaedic surgeon from a private practice called Cape Joint Surgery.Read More
NPO Nakhlistan to feed more than 90,000 hungry people on the day of Eid-ul-Fitr
CapeTalk presenter Zain Johnson speaks to Fatima Allie, Public Relations Officer at Nakhkistan.Read More
Zondo recommends NPA consider corruption charges against Tony Gupta
The fourth state capture report was made public on Friday and spans a total of 1,084 pages and comprised four volumes.Read More
Thousands of farmworkers face eviction after state of disaster lifting
Collette Solomon of the Women on Farms Project spoke on the Lester Kiewet show about the risk of eviction to farm workers in the country.Read More
Hill-Lewis: Feasibility study will look at steps needed to take over Cape trains
Presenter Abongile Nzelenzele chats to Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.Read More
Ramaphosa receives fourth instalment of state capture report
The fourth instalment deals with eight topics, including state capture at Eskom, the closure of the Gupta brothers’ bank accounts and the Free State housing and asbestos scandals.Read More
Fundraiser launched to help SA ice hockey player pay for costly cancer treatment
Presenter John Maytham chats to ice hockey player Kelley Wilson.Read More
Phaahla: SA following international trends with sharp rise in COVID numbers
Health Minister Joe Phaahla said that three provinces were particularly affected, accounting for 87% of cases in South Africa.Read More
Why outing a sexual abuser online isn't the same as cyberbullying
Presenter John Maytham chats to social media law expert Emma Sadleir.Read More