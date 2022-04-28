162 people killed on SA's roads over Easter - Mbalula





JOHANNESBURG - One hundred and sixty-two people lost their lives on the country's roads over the Easter weekend, making it a lower figure compared to last year's 235 recorded fatalities.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula was at the Grasmere toll plaza, south of Johannesburg, on Thursday where he gave an update on the Easter road death statistics.

The minister said that all provinces except the Western Cape and Mpumalanga registered a decrease in Easter road fatalities this year.

While traffic volumes remained the same on most major routes, in KwaZulu-Natal, Mbalula said that traffic decreased due to the floods.

The province also registered the highest decrease in road deaths at 61%, dropping from 54 deaths to 21.

Meanwhile, the transport minister also said that authorities had noted a change in trend with most accidents occurring between 4am and 5am in the morning during this Easter break, where they previously ordinarily occurred at night.

