On the couch: Tree researcher seeks old giants of the Cape forests
This researcher is on a journey to investigate some of the Western Cape's largest botanical giants - trees that are over 100 and 200 years old, positioned in the deepest parts of the forest.
At the Nelson Mandela University, Kobus van Rensburg studied wood technology, which looks at what one can do with the tree after it has been chopped down.
Uses for trees vary from furniture, fuel to plastic, says van Rensburg.
Wood science and technology is actually a thing, believe it or not.Kobus van Rensburg, Tree researcher
Listen to the full podcast here:
Dendrochronology, the study of tree rings is van Rensburg's latest focus.
His research into the girth and thickness of tree rings can give an accurate assessment of the weather patterns of the past.
A tree puts down new rings every year as it grows, which can inform its age as well as external weather conditions imprinted on the tree's growth during its life cycle.
Van Rensburg believes that collecting as much data on the climate of the past can be very helpful in analysing current weather patterns.
The earliest data relating to climate and weather goes back to 1834.Kobus van Rensburg, Tree researcher
The tree lays down rings based on the climate at the time, the weather conditions. Good times... big wide rings, bad time... narrow little rings.Kobus van Rensburg, Tree researcher
Help van Rensburg find the Cape's oldest trees. If you know about a very big tree, contact him on kgvanrensburg@gmail.com or 083 6611 832.
