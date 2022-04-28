Motorists won't get another extension to renewal grace period, says Mbalula
JOHANNESBURG - Following several prior announcements to the contrary Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has warned motorists will not get another extension to the license renewal grace period that ends next Thursday, 5 May.
Mbalula said measures to ease the renewal process for affected drivers were already being implemented across the country.
These include extended working hours at driving license testing centres until the end of next month and allowing walk-ins in provinces where online bookings are offered.
The minister said South Africa had to clear a backlog of 1.3 million expired driving license cards that had yet to be renewed.
But he also said there’s been significant progress in addressing the backlog.
As of Wednesday, a total of 789,600 driving license cards had been printed leaving the number of cards that are yet to be printed at 596,513.
“We will be able to give everybody their cards by June and over and above that we have dealt with the backlog of the past grace period – this one is new. So, we are urging motorists that there will be no grace period – between now and the fifth you can go and get a receipt beyond that you get your temporary drivers license.”
As on 27 April 2022, we had produced a total of seven hundred and eighty-nine thousand six hundred 789,600 driving licence cards.— FIKILE MBALULA | MR FIX (@MbalulaFikile) April 28, 2022
This leaves a backlog of cards to be printed at five hundred and ninety-six thousand five hundred and thirteen 596,513. https://t.co/VH5ACXkzYs pic.twitter.com/il4nA0mYUc
This article first appeared on EWN : Motorists won't get another extension to renewal grace period, says Mbalula
More from Local
Two Cape Town doctors offer hope to state patients with pro bono surgeries
Pippa Hudson speaks to Dr Deon Engela, specialist orthopaedic surgeon from a private practice called Cape Joint Surgery.Read More
NPO Nakhlistan to feed more than 90,000 hungry people on the day of Eid-ul-Fitr
CapeTalk presenter Zain Johnson speaks to Fatima Allie, Public Relations Officer at Nakhkistan.Read More
Zondo recommends NPA consider corruption charges against Tony Gupta
The fourth state capture report was made public on Friday and spans a total of 1,084 pages and comprised four volumes.Read More
Thousands of farmworkers face eviction after state of disaster lifting
Collette Solomon of the Women on Farms Project spoke on the Lester Kiewet show about the risk of eviction to farm workers in the country.Read More
Hill-Lewis: Feasibility study will look at steps needed to take over Cape trains
Presenter Abongile Nzelenzele chats to Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.Read More
Ramaphosa receives fourth instalment of state capture report
The fourth instalment deals with eight topics, including state capture at Eskom, the closure of the Gupta brothers’ bank accounts and the Free State housing and asbestos scandals.Read More
Fundraiser launched to help SA ice hockey player pay for costly cancer treatment
Presenter John Maytham chats to ice hockey player Kelley Wilson.Read More
Phaahla: SA following international trends with sharp rise in COVID numbers
Health Minister Joe Phaahla said that three provinces were particularly affected, accounting for 87% of cases in South Africa.Read More
Why outing a sexual abuser online isn't the same as cyberbullying
Presenter John Maytham chats to social media law expert Emma Sadleir.Read More