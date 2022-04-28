Mzansi has just over a thousand Ankole cows, would you buy one?
The demand for the Ankole Cattle is increasing in South Africa and breeders have been selling the cattle for millions.
The breed, which was introduced over 600 years ago in Central Africa, can now be found in Uganda, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Rwanda and parts of Tanzania.
Relebogile Mabotja speaks to Ubhejane Wildlife owner and breeder Anton de Swardt about these cows.
There are very few of them in South Africa. It is really a question of supply and demand. The Ankole has an amazing look about them and an amazing manner about them.Anton de Swardt, Owner - Ubhejane Wildlife
There are just over a thousand of these cattle in the country. We are only 34 registered stud breeders. It is the supply and demand that drives the prices.Anton de Swardt, Owner - Ubhejane Wildlife
Last month, President Cyril Ramaphosa sold one of his Ankole cows for a whooping R2.1 million.
Besides its breathtaking looks, the Ankole cattle are renowned for their lean meat and excellent milk quality.
Listen to the audio for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : Mzansi has just over a thousand Ankole cows, would you buy one?
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_167335252_african-ankole-watusi-brown-cattle-.html
More from Local
Two Cape Town doctors offer hope to state patients with pro bono surgeries
Pippa Hudson speaks to Dr Deon Engela, specialist orthopaedic surgeon from a private practice called Cape Joint Surgery.Read More
NPO Nakhlistan to feed more than 90,000 hungry people on the day of Eid-ul-Fitr
CapeTalk presenter Zain Johnson speaks to Fatima Allie, Public Relations Officer at Nakhkistan.Read More
Zondo recommends NPA consider corruption charges against Tony Gupta
The fourth state capture report was made public on Friday and spans a total of 1,084 pages and comprised four volumes.Read More
Thousands of farmworkers face eviction after state of disaster lifting
Collette Solomon of the Women on Farms Project spoke on the Lester Kiewet show about the risk of eviction to farm workers in the country.Read More
Hill-Lewis: Feasibility study will look at steps needed to take over Cape trains
Presenter Abongile Nzelenzele chats to Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.Read More
Ramaphosa receives fourth instalment of state capture report
The fourth instalment deals with eight topics, including state capture at Eskom, the closure of the Gupta brothers’ bank accounts and the Free State housing and asbestos scandals.Read More
Fundraiser launched to help SA ice hockey player pay for costly cancer treatment
Presenter John Maytham chats to ice hockey player Kelley Wilson.Read More
Phaahla: SA following international trends with sharp rise in COVID numbers
Health Minister Joe Phaahla said that three provinces were particularly affected, accounting for 87% of cases in South Africa.Read More
Why outing a sexual abuser online isn't the same as cyberbullying
Presenter John Maytham chats to social media law expert Emma Sadleir.Read More