City of Cape Town will conduct study on the takeover of rail network





CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town will conduct a detailed feasibility study for the takeover of the rail network.

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said the municipality has been given the go ahead by Treasury.

The Mayor has on Thursday reminded the council of how the service has deteriorated and he's shared the city's vision for rail operations.

I am very pleased to announce today that the City of Cape Town is now ready to proceed with a detailed feasibility study for the devolution of the metropolitan rail function to this metro. ⁰https://t.co/twhDdH92aj pic.twitter.com/L8NS3BLlab — Geordin Hill-Lewis (@geordinhl) April 28, 2022

