Outa seeks to set aside Nersa's decision to award Turkish company licences





JOHANNESBURG - The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) has filed a court application to review and set aside the National Energy Regulator of South Africa's (Nersa) decision to award a Turkish company using power ships generating licences.

The organisation filed a motion in the Pretoria High Court on Wednesday.

Nersa granted Karpowership three generation permits in September, a decision that Outa said was irrational, unreasonable, and taken without regard to relevant considerations.

This meant the Turkish company was allowed to supply the country with electricity from three power ships.

The organisation said Nersa failed to fulfil its duties as a regulator because it did not ensure that that the interests of electricity suppliers are in line with the interests of consumers and the South African economy.

