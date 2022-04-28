'If we can't use the cash we give it to the shareholders' - Karooooo CEO
Global software company Karooooo says its subscriber base grew 17% in 2022 despite "the persistent challenging operating environment".
Karooooo posted its results for the fourth quarter and full year to end February 2022, on Thursday.
The JSE- and Nasdaq-listed company, started by South African tech entrepreneur Zak Calisto, is the owner of Cartrack.
Karooooo reported that total revenue increased 20% to R742 million (from R616 million in Q4 2021).
Karooooo's earnings per share decreased 3% to ZAR15.24 in 2022 (2021: ZAR15.65), impacted negatively by ZAR0.52 per share attributable to the once-off exceptional item expensed in 2022. Excluding the impact thereof, earnings per share increased 1% to ZAR15.76 (2021:ZAR15.65).Karooooo statement
The company declared an interim dividend of 60 US cents per ordinary share, pertaining to the first quarter of Karooooo’s 2023 financial year, to be paid on September 12, 2022
Ray White (in for Bruce Whitfield) interviews Calisto on The Money Show.
We've got quite a high cash-generative model and at the end of the financial year we had over R700 million; we've got bank facilities of R1 billion at this point in time, largely unused...Zak Calisto, CEO - Karooooo
We just thought, the way we've continued to generate cash in March and April... and given our growth aspirations for this financial year, we won't need all this cash... We've always had the policy: if we can't use the cash then give it to the shareholders as opposed to letting it sit in the bank.Zak Calisto, CEO - Karooooo
A lot of the R700 million is kept in US dollars; you'd probably find it's close to R900 million with the exchange rate today...Zak Calisto, CEO - Karooooo
Commenting on how the company weathered the impact of the Covid pandemic, Calisto says they exercised discipline and put in a whole lot more effort in order to grow.
He is confident that in six months' time the world will "normalise" and Karooooo will be able to start accelerating its growth.
We want to focus on growing Asia and Europe, but we're not losing focus on growing our business in South Africa and the continent... We believe there is still a huge untapped market in South Africa...Zak Calisto, CEO - Karooooo
Listen to Calisto tell the story of Karooooo in the audio clip below:
