'VAT refund delays driving companies to point of insolvency - law must change'
One-sided tax laws are violating taxpayer rights to fair administration says experienced tax practitioner Ernest Lai King.
The MD of 1 Road Consulting has called on government to amend the Value-Added Tax (VAT) Act.
Deficiencies in the Act regarding VAT audits have resulted in the endless withholding of refunds Lai King writes in an article published on Moneyweb.
In terms of VAT law, exports are zero-rated notes Lai King, with export businesses usually falling into a net VAT refund position.
He says "the endless withholding" of VAT refunds do irreparable damage to exporter cash flows and the local economy.
I and various industry representative bodies have raised the concern that Sars is not statutorily required to finalise VAT audits within any deadline. This results in endless delays in the payment of refunds, causing companies significant financial difficulties to the point of insolvency.Ernest Lai King, MD - 1 Road Consulting
Ray White (in for Bruce Whitfield) interviews Lai King on The Money Show.
While Sars has an indisputable right to audit you, the power in the situation is unbalanced says Lai King.
He clarifies that there are laws stipulating the revenue authority must act within a particular time period - what is at issue here is the very specific instance of a VAT audit.
When a tax payer is unfortunate enough to be placed under audit, the tax payer simply has very little rights!Ernest Lai King, MD - 1 Road Consulting
Generally you'll come under a VAT audit when there's a VAT refund due to you... It's money that Sars owes you, not money that you owe Sars... The problem is that there's no statutory deadline for Sars to complete that audit...Ernest Lai King, MD - 1 Road Consulting
Because there's no formal dispute resolution process while they are carrying out the audit, you're simply placed in limbo... and the only thing you can do is go to court.Ernest Lai King, MD - 1 Road Consulting
According to Sars you can't go to court for a review of its actions says Lai King, because once you're placed under that audit there's an automatic stopper placed on you to stop any future VAT refund.
In a recent court case last year, Sars was repeatedly questioned by the High Court judge about how long it would take to complete the audit and Sars kept saying 'we can't tell you'.Ernest Lai King, MD - 1 Road Consulting
What is needed right now is to have statutory amendments because the court case last year gave us guidance. The judge said Sars must finish its audit within four months of getting all the information it required... but at the moment Sars acts as judge, juror and executioner.Ernest Lai King, MD - 1 Road Consulting
For more detail on this pressing issue, listen to the conversation below:
