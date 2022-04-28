Defence lawyer in Senzo Meyiwa murder case arrested
TSHWANE - The defence lawyer in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case has been arrested after he failed to appear in court on a trespassing charge.
Advocate Malesela Teffo was taken into custody in the Pretoria High Court moments after proceedings were adjourned.
Attorney Tshepo Thobane had told the court how Teffo was threatened and arrested when several men in blue and one in civilian clothing walked in to take him into custody.
He was taken to the Hillbrow Police Station for failing to make a court appearance in January on a trespassing charge.
If he isn’t granted police bail, Teffo will spend the night behind bars.
Meanwhile, the Meyiwa murder trial has been postponed to 30 May.
STAGED
The five men accused of Meyiwa's 2014 murder are accused of storming into singer Kelly Khumalo’s home demanding money and cellphones and shooting the Bafana Bafana captain after a scuffle ensued.
Earlier, the court heard how former police bosses and political figures allegedly colluded with Khumalo's family to stage the scene of Meyiwa’s murder.
Teffo told sergeant Thabo Mosia of an apparent meeting held by officials and the people who were in the house right after Meyiwa was killed.
He insisted Mosia was misled.
"The crime scene was mismanaged by the senior officers of Gauteng with the owner of that house and when we arrive we were managed."
Mosia argued the crime scene was staged and prepared before Mosia was called by former Provincial Head of Detectives Philani Ndlovu.
Mosia told the court that he couldn't make any judgments on the tampering on the scene and did only secure the area and investigate.
Meanwhile, the people who were in the house when Meyiwa was killed have been listed as potential witnesses.
This article first appeared on EWN : Defence lawyer in Senzo Meyiwa murder case arrested
Source : Kgomotso Modise/Eyewitness News
