Construction of Amazon's Africa HQ in CT stall as legal battles drag on
- Tech giant Amazon's new Africa headquarters is being built in Observatory
- Western Cape High Court interdict brought construction to a halt
- There's been strong opposition from various interest groups including the indigenous Khoisan
- The developers have appealed the interdict and are hoping to resume construction soon
It's been over a month since the Western Cape High Court granted an interdict against the developers of tech giant Amazon's new headquarters in the Observatory River Club area.
Deputy Judge President Patricia Goliath granted an interdict against the Liesbeek Leisure Properties Trust, the developer the new site, effectively halting construction.
The interdict stipulates that the developers must engage in meaningful consultation with the effected and interested parties that are opposed to the development.
Several parties, including the indigenous Khoisan want the R4.5 billion mega development scrapped.
The 14 hectares of land along the Liesbeek and Black rivers is sacred to the Khoi, as being the first site of their resistance to colonialist invasions
Since the Western Cape High Court ruling in March, the developers applied for leave to appeal on 14 April, which the judges are still considering.
Leslie London, Chairperson of the Observatory Civic Association who are also in opposition to the construction says there's been zero engagement or consultation with the developers since the interdict was granted.
We haven't seen anything from the point of view of the respondents regarding meaningful consultation, in fact we've probably seen quite the opposite.Leslie London, Chairperson of the Observatory Civic Association
There's been quite a severe kickback against the Khoi entities supporting the opposition to the development. There's been quite a backlash against us.Leslie London, Chairperson of the Observatory Civic Association
What they're relying on is that they get leave to appeal. Normally an interim interdict is not appealable. They argued in court that the effect of the interdict was final, therefore they could appeal it. They're hoping that by appealing it, the prohibition on building will be lifted so they can continue construction..Leslie London, Chairperson of the Observatory Civic Association
They're not expecting the interdict to be overturned, they're expecting the interdict to be appealable and therefore construction can continue.Leslie London, Chairperson of the Observatory Civic Association
