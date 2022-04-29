Streaming issues? Report here
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

Cape Town Tigers: The rising stars you absolutely need to know about

29 April 2022 6:16 AM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
NBA
Basketball Africa League
Cape Town Tigers
Regional championships
Raphael Edwards

Based in Gugulethu, the Cape Town Tigers are a basketball team that is taking the Basketball Africa League by storm, with the team gaining exposure through ESPN and making it to regional champions where they will be playing in Rwanda.

There is a new sports club that should be on everybody’s radar that you might not have heard of and it’s a basketball team from Cape Town.

Based in Gugulethu, the Cape Town Tigers are a basketball team that is taking the Basketball Africa League by storm, with the team gaining exposure through ESPN and making it to regional champions where they will be playing in Rwanda.

The team is headed by former US basketball pro-turned-trainer, Raphael Edwards, from Brooklyn, New York.

Edwards founded the team three years ago, but it only started playing under a year ago, making their qualification to regionals all the more impressive.

The team comprises of a diverse team, with players being nationals as well as international players.

Edwards argues that there is no basketball league in the world that has a higher standard than the BAL other than the NBA.

The team will be having a friendly 'meet the team and all-stars game' at the University of Cape Town on 6 May.

Listen to the audio to find out more about the rising team.




