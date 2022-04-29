Cape Town Tigers: The rising stars you absolutely need to know about
There is a new sports club that should be on everybody’s radar that you might not have heard of and it’s a basketball team from Cape Town.
Based in Gugulethu, the Cape Town Tigers are a basketball team that is taking the Basketball Africa League by storm, with the team gaining exposure through ESPN and making it to regional champions where they will be playing in Rwanda.
The team is headed by former US basketball pro-turned-trainer, Raphael Edwards, from Brooklyn, New York.
Edwards founded the team three years ago, but it only started playing under a year ago, making their qualification to regionals all the more impressive.
The team comprises of a diverse team, with players being nationals as well as international players.
Edwards argues that there is no basketball league in the world that has a higher standard than the BAL other than the NBA.
The team will be having a friendly 'meet the team and all-stars game' at the University of Cape Town on 6 May.
Listen to the audio to find out more about the rising team.
More from Sport
Stormers jou lekker ding! Cape Town buzzing again for an exciting Stormers team
Mike Wills speaks to Rito Hlungwani, Stormers forwards coach.Read More
Sundowns wrap up record fifth straight PSL league title
The newly-crowned league champions wrapped up the title with four games to spare.Read More
Cape Town’s oldest township launches the 'Langa Run for Freedom' race
Pippa Hudson speaks to Molebatsi Matube, race director of the Langa Run for Freedom race.Read More
Kaizer Chiefs sack Stuart Baxter
The Scotsman, in his second stint in charge of the club, leaves with the Soweto giant in fourth place, a massive 18 points behind runaway league leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.Read More
Pacing at Two Oceans was to make para-sport visible - blind Paralympic runner
Paralympic medalist Louzanne Coetzee along with her guide, Claus Kempen, were pacers in the Two Oceans Half Marathon race for runners aiming to break two hours for the distance.Read More
How to make sports more fun and inclusive in South Africa – so we can win more!
Refilwe Moloto interviews sports correspondent Carl Lewis (bet.co.za) and Gwijo Squad chairperson Chulumanco Macwingane.Read More
'This race was different from others,' says Two Oceans winner Gerda Steyn
Record-breaking ultramarathon athlete, Gerda Steyn, speaks about her recent success at the Two Oceans Marathon.Read More
Record-breaking Gerda Steyn claims third consecutive Two Oceans Marathon title
Gerda Steyn set a new women's record in the ultra marathon race & became the first athlete in 22 years to win 3 consecutive titles.Read More
Zimbabwean athletes dominate Two Oceans half marathon
Zimbabwe had winners in both the men's and women's races in the 2022 Two Oceans half marathon.Read More