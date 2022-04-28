Study finds one-fifth of world's reptiles are endangered and face extinction
- The report analysed more than 10,000 different reptile species
- It found that more reptiles, including snakes and tortoises are becoming vulnerable to extinction
- The Geometric Tortoise in the Western Cape and even the Green Mamba snake are endangered
- Experts say humans encroaching on animal habitat is a major contributing factor
A disturbing report by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature has found that a fifth of the world's reptiles species faces extinction.
The study analysed over 10,000 species of reptiles, and found that more than 20% of the Earth's reptile population is endangered, critically endangered or vulnerable to extinction.
Reptiles includes snakes, lizards, crocodiles, turtles and tortoises.
Johan Marais, author of The Complete Guide to Snakes of Southern Africa says this is an alarming statistic which will have a catastrophic impact on the planet.
Marais says the numbers of reptiles in Southern Africa are also dwindling, with species of snakes, tortoises and lizards set to disappear from the planet within decades.
The biggest issue that faces most of our reptiles is habitat destruction.Johan Marais, author of "The Complete Guide to Snakes of Southern Africa"
In the Western Cape, the Geometric tortoise has a very limited remaining bit of habitat.Johan Marais, author of "The Complete Guide to Snakes of Southern Africa"
We have a lot of reptiles heading for problems, even snakes like the Green Mamba, that is found right next to the sea in KZN... but if you look at the coastline, most of it's been developed. There's very little left.Johan Marais, author of "The Complete Guide to Snakes of Southern Africa"
Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/snake-cobra-animal-5416747/
More from World
'Plan for private partners to run Durban and Ngqura ports could be game changer'
Presenter John Maytham chats to Andrew Pike, the head of ports, transport and logistics at law firm Bowmans.Read More
Musk's $44bn Twitter deal: 'He declined to even go through their books!'
The Money Show talks to TechCentral Editor Duncan McLeod about what Elon Musk is up to buying Twitter.Read More
The importance of the ‘S’ in ESG
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and a few RMB experts break down the importance of socioeconomics within corporations.Read More
Twitter is Elon Musk's latest toy but he might actually make it better - expert
Presenter John Maytham chats to tech expert and PlainSpeak co-founder Alistair Fairweather.Read More
Ramaphosa call with Zelensky will make a difference - Ukrainian ambassador to SA
Bongani Bingwa chats to Ukrainian ambassador to South Africa Liubov Abravitova on the call between the two presidents.Read More
[WATCH] Smartphone stops bullet – saves Ukrainian soldier’s life
Abongile Nzelenzele interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
'Netflix has to go back to the drawing board after shares and subscribers drop'
John Maytham chats to news producer Stephan Lombard.Read More
Creating a sustainable future, one green building at a time
Buildings of the near future are predicted to be ‘greener’ and more sustainable. But how important are these eco-friendly structures in our mission to zero carbon emissions?Read More
Charlize Theron rallies global support to raise funds for KZN flood relief
The Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project has created a fundraiser to get behind the flood relief efforts in KwaZulu-Natal.Read More