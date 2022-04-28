Study finds one-fifth of world's reptiles are endangered and face extinction





The report analysed more than 10,000 different reptile species

It found that more reptiles, including snakes and tortoises are becoming vulnerable to extinction

The Geometric Tortoise in the Western Cape and even the Green Mamba snake are endangered

Experts say humans encroaching on animal habitat is a major contributing factor

A disturbing report by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature has found that a fifth of the world's reptiles species faces extinction.

The study analysed over 10,000 species of reptiles, and found that more than 20% of the Earth's reptile population is endangered, critically endangered or vulnerable to extinction.

Reptiles includes snakes, lizards, crocodiles, turtles and tortoises.

Johan Marais, author of The Complete Guide to Snakes of Southern Africa says this is an alarming statistic which will have a catastrophic impact on the planet.

Marais says the numbers of reptiles in Southern Africa are also dwindling, with species of snakes, tortoises and lizards set to disappear from the planet within decades.

