Ntshavheni: Govt plans to finish first batch of digital TV installations by June
CAPE TOWN - Communications and Digital Technology Minister, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, on Thursday said that households that applied for digital TV by October last year would have their installations completed by June this year.
She said that in Gauteng, all homes that applied last year had already seen their digital TVs installed successfully.
Government introduced the shift from analogue TV to digital last year, indicating that households with an income of R3,500 a month or less qualify for the set-top box installations for free.
In November last year, Ntshavheni said that government planned to complete the first batch of applicants' installations by 20 June this year.
During her media briefing on Thursday afternoon, she said the plan remained despite the KwaZulu-Natal floods and other issues, which may have affected the progress of the broadcasting digital migration programme.
The minister said that her department was targeting completing installations in the Northern Cape by Saturday.
"We’re targeting that by 30 April, we should’ve concluded. Equally, we’re on course to completing many installations in the month of May and June 2022 across the provinces," she said.
This article first appeared on EWN : Ntshavheni: Govt plans to finish first batch of digital TV installations by June
