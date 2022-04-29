'My elderly dad with dementia went missing and caring citizens helped find him'
- Penny Forrester's family went through a traumatic ordeal earlier this week when her 87-year-old dad went missing
- Her father, who suffers from dementia, took off in the family car from Malmesbury and was later found near Colesberg
- Penny tells CapeTalk that it was caring citizens who helped their family during their time of need
Cape Town resident Penny Forrester says she's filled with gratitude and hope for humanity after a group of caring citizens helped track down her missing father.
On Monday 25 April, her 87-year-old dad went missing from Malmesbury after taking off in the family car.
Penny's father, who suffers from dementia, had left without his cellphone around 10am.
Penny and her mother drove to the Malmesbury Police Station to open a missing person's case.
Police officers later confirmed that the licence plate recognition (LPR) cameras spotted her dad passing through De Doorns at 11:53am.
We went to go and [open a case] of a missing person at the police station. It's a tedious process, but it's well worth it because they could immediately pick up on the registration number on the LPR.Penny Forrester, CapeTalk listener
At 11, he had already gone through De Doorns, and we thought: where the hell is he on his way to?.. He gets lost in Malmesbury, how the heck did he find his way to the N1? It's the short-term memory that goes and it's the long-term memory that stays, he knew exactly where he was going, with him having dementia.Penny Forrester, CapeTalk listener
He could not be located thereafter because the overhead cameras between Laingsburg and Beaufort West were not working.
A warrant officer at the Laingsburg Police Station took over the case and instructed Penny's family to drive up to the small town.
By the time they reached Laingsburg, it was 6pm and there was still no trace of him.
Because her father left his cellphone, the family was able to keep track of his transactions via SMS bank notifications.
They discovered that her dad had put in petrol at the Shell Ultracity in Three Sisters near Beaufort West just after 4pm.
Penny contacted the filling station's manager who was able to confirm that her father had turned right, heading onto the N1.
Fortunately, he had stopped, and at 4:01pm... he put petrol in and the transaction had gone off on his cellphone. I then phoned the Ultracity in Three Sisters.Penny Forrester, CapeTalk listener
The Laingsburg warrant officer had then arranged for police officers, members of the flying squad, and traffic enforcement officials to patrol the N1 between Laingsburg and Colesberg.
Later that evening, the Colesberg flying squad found her dad, just as the family was planning to head further upcountry.
They arranged for him to stay at a guesthouse owned by a family friend and he was collected by relatives the next day.
Penny says every person who helped locate her dad was so deeply invested in ensuring his safe return.
"There are definitely still good people, in general, in this country of ours", she tells CapeTalk.
Penny says she grateful to all the people who pulled together to help reunite her father with his family.
I cannot thank the people who helped along [the way] enough, step by step, none of them rested until they got the message that he is safe.Penny Forrester, CapeTalk listener
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_89048216_hands-of-an-old-woman-and-a-young-man-caring-for-the-elderly-close-up-.html
