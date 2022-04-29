Why outing a sexual abuser online isn't the same as cyberbullying
- Does naming and shaming a sexual abuser online constitute cyberbullying?
- Not if the allegations are true, says social media law expert Emma Sadleir
- There have been reports that a Cape Town man took his life after being outed as an alleged abuser online
Social media law expert Emma Sadleir says an increasing number of cyberbullying cases are leading to suicide.
It's alleged that a Cape Town man recently died by suicide after he was accused of sexual abuse by multiple women on social media.
Sadleir says this particular case doesn't necessarily constitute cyberbullying if the allegations are true.
It isn't necessarily bullying... I had a lot of people contacting me saying that this person had died because of social media bullying. That didn't sit well with me because what appears to have happened is that there was behaviour wich was not acceptable and many women saying the same thing and as soon as there are multiple people saying the same thing, I'm afraid the likelihood of that being true is much [greater].Emma Sadleir, Founder - Digital Law Company
According to Sadlier, abuse allegations can be made online if they are true and in the public interest.
She says recent case law demonstrates that someone doesn't have to be found guilty of rape to be labelled a rapist.
However, if you choose to accuse someone of sexual abuse online, they can take legal action against you.
The person can either sue you for defamation or lay crimen injuria charges against you, Sadlier explains.
RELATED: Emma Sadleir: Beware of the risks before naming and shaming perpetrators online
"Social media has been an extraordinary tool in holding people to account in circumstances where the criminal justice system has failed," she tells CapeTalk.
"If you believe that you've been wrongly accused, the answer is not suicide, the answer is to use the law to fight back."
I'm afraid what I'm hearing is a huge spike in suicides as a result of online harm and online content causing harm, whether it's harassment or bullying.Emma Sadleir, Founder - Digital Law Company
It all turns on whether or not what is being said is true... because then it is legal...Emma Sadleir, Founder - Digital Law Company
What I thought was totally unacceptable was some of the commentaries about how happy people were that he had died. I think that's totally unacceptable.Emma Sadleir, Founder - Digital Law Company
