Fundraiser launched to help SA ice hockey player pay for costly cancer treatment
- National ice hockey player Kelley Wilson is raising funds to help cover her costly cancer treatment
- Wilson has Stage 4 Triple-Negative breast cancer that has since metastasised to her lungs
- A dedicated website has been created to share her story and garner financial support
It's been an uphill battle for South African women's national ice hockey player Kelley Wilson who was diagnosed with breast cancer almost two years ago.
Shortly after the Covid-19 hard lockdown, Wilson found a lump in her breast.
She was the fittest she had ever been and had just won a gold medal as part of Team SA for the Ice Hockey World Championships in Bulgaria.
On June 5 2020, doctors confirmed that she had early-stage triple negative breast cancer.
I felt a lump just after lockdown and I got worried. I had it checked out and the diagnosis hit on the 5th of June early-stage triple-negative breast cancer... It means that it is not hormonal, it hasn't got a good prognosis, it's very aggressive and metastasises, it likes to spread quite quickly.Kelley Wilson, National ice hockey player
A month later, she began chemotherapy and soon lost her hair, eyebrows, and eyelashes.
After completing her first course of chemo, the Gqeberha athlete underwent a bilateral skin-sparing mastectomy and reconstructive surgery in January 2021.
Doctors also gave her chemo tablets as a precautionary measure.
You lose your hair, you feel terrible, you're tired.Kelley Wilson, National ice hockey player
In September last year, Wilson was scheduled for a computerised tomography (CT) scan and was hopeful that it would signal a clean bill of health - but that was not to be.
The doctor discovered that the breast cancer had since metastasised to her lungs.
"She said they had found a few lumps or nodules on my lungs. I hadn't had any symptoms. I was feeling hopeful and happy that this process was over and then I was completely blindsided", Wilson tells CapeTalk.
Wilson, whose mother died of breast cancer when she was 14, says her cancer treatments have become exorbitantly expensive as some of them aren't covered by medical aid.
A fundraising website has been created to help her raise money to pay for the treatment costs.
According to the Go Fund Kelly Wilson website, R272,897 has been raised so far towards the fundraising goal of R600,000. Visit the website to learn more and donate.
I was willing to do whatever I needed to do. So, I had the operation done and about three weeks of radiation... I had chemo tablets for about five to six months as well as a preventative [measure].Kelley Wilson, National ice hockey player
The medication is incredibly expensive, it's about R80,000 a month which is almost impossible.Kelley Wilson, National ice hockey player
Source : gofundkelley.co.za
More from Local
Two Cape Town doctors offer hope to state patients with pro bono surgeries
Pippa Hudson speaks to Dr Deon Engela, specialist orthopaedic surgeon from a private practice called Cape Joint Surgery.Read More
NPO Nakhlistan to feed more than 90,000 hungry people on the day of Eid-ul-Fitr
CapeTalk presenter Zain Johnson speaks to Fatima Allie, Public Relations Officer at Nakhkistan.Read More
Zondo recommends NPA consider corruption charges against Tony Gupta
The fourth state capture report was made public on Friday and spans a total of 1,084 pages and comprised four volumes.Read More
Thousands of farmworkers face eviction after state of disaster lifting
Collette Solomon of the Women on Farms Project spoke on the Lester Kiewet show about the risk of eviction to farm workers in the country.Read More
Hill-Lewis: Feasibility study will look at steps needed to take over Cape trains
Presenter Abongile Nzelenzele chats to Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.Read More
Ramaphosa receives fourth instalment of state capture report
The fourth instalment deals with eight topics, including state capture at Eskom, the closure of the Gupta brothers’ bank accounts and the Free State housing and asbestos scandals.Read More
Phaahla: SA following international trends with sharp rise in COVID numbers
Health Minister Joe Phaahla said that three provinces were particularly affected, accounting for 87% of cases in South Africa.Read More
Why outing a sexual abuser online isn't the same as cyberbullying
Presenter John Maytham chats to social media law expert Emma Sadleir.Read More
'My elderly dad with dementia went missing and caring citizens helped find him'
Presenter John Maytham chats to Penny Forrester about how citizens came together to find her father.Read More
Ntshavheni: Govt plans to finish first batch of digital TV installations by June
Government introduced the shift from analogue TV to digital last year, indicating that households with an income of R3,500 a month or less qualify for the set-top box installations for free.Read More