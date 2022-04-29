Fundraiser launched to help SA ice hockey player pay for costly cancer treatment





National ice hockey player Kelley Wilson is raising funds to help cover her costly cancer treatment

Wilson has Stage 4 Triple-Negative breast cancer that has since metastasised to her lungs

A dedicated website has been created to share her story and garner financial support

Image: gofundkelley.co.za

It's been an uphill battle for South African women's national ice hockey player Kelley Wilson who was diagnosed with breast cancer almost two years ago.

Shortly after the Covid-19 hard lockdown, Wilson found a lump in her breast.

She was the fittest she had ever been and had just won a gold medal as part of Team SA for the Ice Hockey World Championships in Bulgaria.

On June 5 2020, doctors confirmed that she had early-stage triple negative breast cancer.

I felt a lump just after lockdown and I got worried. I had it checked out and the diagnosis hit on the 5th of June early-stage triple-negative breast cancer... It means that it is not hormonal, it hasn't got a good prognosis, it's very aggressive and metastasises, it likes to spread quite quickly. Kelley Wilson, National ice hockey player

A month later, she began chemotherapy and soon lost her hair, eyebrows, and eyelashes.

After completing her first course of chemo, the Gqeberha athlete underwent a bilateral skin-sparing mastectomy and reconstructive surgery in January 2021.

Doctors also gave her chemo tablets as a precautionary measure.

You lose your hair, you feel terrible, you're tired. Kelley Wilson, National ice hockey player

In September last year, Wilson was scheduled for a computerised tomography (CT) scan and was hopeful that it would signal a clean bill of health - but that was not to be.

The doctor discovered that the breast cancer had since metastasised to her lungs.

"She said they had found a few lumps or nodules on my lungs. I hadn't had any symptoms. I was feeling hopeful and happy that this process was over and then I was completely blindsided", Wilson tells CapeTalk.

Wilson, whose mother died of breast cancer when she was 14, says her cancer treatments have become exorbitantly expensive as some of them aren't covered by medical aid.

A fundraising website has been created to help her raise money to pay for the treatment costs.

According to the Go Fund Kelly Wilson website, R272,897 has been raised so far towards the fundraising goal of R600,000. Visit the website to learn more and donate.

I was willing to do whatever I needed to do. So, I had the operation done and about three weeks of radiation... I had chemo tablets for about five to six months as well as a preventative [measure]. Kelley Wilson, National ice hockey player