'Plan for private partners to run Durban and Ngqura ports could be game changer'





Transnet wants to work with private port operators to help turn around the underperforming Durban and Ngqura container terminals

A process is underway to secure new private funding and expertise from the world's top port operators

Maritime lawyer Andrew Pike says this deal could help boost capacity at the Durban harbour and the Port of Ngqura and take the terminals to world-class status

Image: © Leon Swart/123rf.com

Transnet is calling on private bidders to improve operations at its Ngqura port in the Eastern Cape and Durban port in KwaZulu-Natal.

The state-owned freight logistics utility is in the process of assessing companies that could help it steer the ship at the two struggling ports.

Transnet is expected to send out a formal request for proposals (RFP) to some of the world's major container operators.

Maritime lawyer Andrew Pike says global firms that are considered to be "the royalty of terminal and port operations" have shown interest in the deal.

Pike says the private companies could get the Ngqura and Durban ports back to competitive levels.

He says the private partners will bring a lot to the table, including international best practices, bigger container ships, world-class ICT systems, and access to global terminal networks.

They will make a huge difference in many respects... They'll have deep pockets, which is part of the driver for this... But more importantly, they will bring the international best practice, they will know how to turn ships around quicker, they will know how to clear back-of-port congestion, which are the two huge issues in our ports. Andrew Pike, Head of ports, transport and logistics - Bowmans

Pike, who's the head of ports, transport and logistics at law firm Bowmans, the private partnership could help improve efficiencies at the terminals and reduce port congestion which has been a major stumbling block for Transnet.

The legal expert believes that Transnet has a team of credible advisors who will hopefully ensure that the tender process remains above board.

Between Transnet and their advisors, I would be quite surprised if this [process] was untoward because those advisors will be intimately involved in the award. Andrew Pike, Head of ports, transport and logistics - Bowmans

All of the big guys are coming out to play in this thing... We expect that Transnet would appoint five or six of the most likely candidates and they will then put out a request for proposal (RFP). Andrew Pike, Head of ports, transport and logistics - Bowmans

They are planning to have appointed someone certainly before year-end, the timetable suggests a bit sooner than that. Andrew Pike, Head of ports, transport and logistics - Bowmans