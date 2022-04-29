



JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Joe Phaahla said that there has been a sharp uptick in COVID-19 infections in South Africa.

The minister was on Friday morning giving an update on the latest trends, saying that the country appeared to be following international trends.

He said that three provinces were particularly affected, accounting for 87% of cases.

"Gauteng province alone accounted for 53% of the positive cases, KwaZulu-Natal 23% and the Western Cape 11%," the minister said.

The minister said that the number of infections was rising.

"Indeed, over the last 14 days the rise in infections have been sustained, from just going over 2,000, 3,000, 4,000 up to reaching 6,300 in one day," he said.

This article first appeared on EWN : Phaahla: SA following international trends with sharp rise in COVID numbers