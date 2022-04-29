Hill-Lewis: Feasibility study will look at steps needed to take over Cape trains





The City of Cape Town will be investigating the possibility of taking over the local Metrorail network

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis announced that a feasibility study will be conducted with the backing of the Minister of Finance

Hill-Lewis tells CapeTalk that the study could be completed over 6 to 9 months

He says discussions with the Transport Ministry will continue during this time

Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis. Image: @geordinhl/Twitter.

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says the municipality is taking the first steps toward taking over the passenger rail system in Cape Town.

On Thursday, Hill-Lewis announced that a service provider has been appointed to conduct a feasibility study on taking over the management of Metrorail from national government.

RELATED: City of Cape Town will conduct study on the takeover of rail network

Hill-Lewis says the study will look into the practical steps required in order to make the commuter rail takeover work, including possible investment models and management structures.

The study has been supported by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana, who Hill-Lewis says has also given his "in-principle blessing" for the devolution of the rail service.

However, Trasport Minister Fikile Mbalula says he is the only one who can hand over a public transport function to another sphere of government.

Any suggestions that the Minister of Finance has given a green light for commuter rail takeover by the City of Cape Town is inaccurate. Only the Minister of Transport can assign a public transport function to another sphere of government. pic.twitter.com/HTHZ8EaKwP — FIKILE MBALULA | MR FIX (@MbalulaFikile) April 28, 2022

The mayor says municipal officials will continue discussions with the National Department of Transport while the feasibility study is underway.

The feasibility study will commence on 1 July 2022 and should take between six to nine months, according to Hill-Lewis.

"There's a huge amount of detail to get into", he tells CapeTalk.

"The train system is not working at the moment, it's not working at all."

[The study] will look at devolution can take place in practice. We are very supportive of the idea in principle but no we need to look at how it can actually happen in practice. Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town mayor

We need to look at a detailed plan, how the management model will work, how the funds will be transferred, how private investment will work. Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town mayor

The study does not need to take a long time. I think within the next six to nine months we should have a really good idea of things... In the meantime, we can still continue our discussions with the National Department of Transport and try and get a more concrete, in-principle agreement. All of that will continue and the plan will be worked on in thebackground. Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town mayor