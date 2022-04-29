Thousands of farmworkers face eviction after state of disaster lifting





On Tuesday this week, just before Freedom Day, the Women on Farms Project orchestrated a march week to the Paarl Magistrates Court and Drakenstein Municipality in order to draw attention to the surge in evictions from farms in the Western Cape that will see thousands of workers evicted now that the State of Disaster has been lifted.

Collette Solomon of the Women on Farms Project spoke on the Lester Kiewet show about the risk of eviction to farm workers in the country.

During the State of Disaster these workers have had a degree of protection from evictions, but this protection has now expired, and many eviction notices have likely already been prepared.

Despite the protection of the National State of Disaster offered, Solomon said that the threat of eviction is always a reality for farm workers.

As long as farm workers don’t have any access to land, and as long as they’re at the mercy of the farmer they are working for, there’s always the risk of eviction. Collette Solomon, Women on Farms Project

In some cases, these farm workers are forced to set up informal housing or structures, which exposes the inequality and the “criminalisation of poverty” in our country as Solomon mentions.

The bottom line is that there is great unemployment, great poverty, great inequality in our country. No one wants to put up a shack under a bridge if they don’t have to. Collette Solomon, Women on Farms Project

Activist Carmen Louw of Women on Farms Project said that farm dwellers are not adequately protected by The Extension of Security of Tenure Act. This act outlines the conditions that allow farmworkers or dwellers to legally remain on the landowner's property and the process that must be followed for the landowner to lawfully evict the farm dweller.

Often in situations where farm owners have unlawfully evicted farm dwellers from their property, they are unlikely to be held accountable or prosecuted.

