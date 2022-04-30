The upside of failure keeps you humble, says SA actress Kate Normington

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500 CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500
Weekend Early
03:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 07:10
The Sunday New Review with Ismail Lagardien and Katie McDonald
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Ismail Lagardien
Katie McDonald
Today at 07:25
The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Today at 08:10
Talking Point: WORKERS DAY: CAN WORKING FROM HOME CONTINUE?
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Today at 09:10
The UK Report with Gavin Grey
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Gavin Grey
Today at 09:20
The Movie Review with Gayle Edmunds
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Gayle Edmunds
No Items to show
Up Next: Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
See full line-up
Weekend Early
03:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
World No Tobacco Month: 'Quitting smoking is the most difficult thing' CEO of Proactive Health Solutions Dr Fundile Nyati says vaping is not as safe as people think. 30 April 2022 8:05 PM
[PICS] Have you seen the giant SQUID washed up on Cape Town beach? Ali Paulus founder of Volunteer and Explore who took the pictures says the squid looked like it had been slashed by a boat propell... 30 April 2022 4:48 PM
FEDHASA asks for hospitality industry to be exempt from rates increase Rosemary Anderson, Chairperson at FEDHASA spoke on the John Perlman show about the state of the industry and why they need a break... 30 April 2022 10:04 AM
View all Local
YONELA DIKO: The country deserves more from Busisiwe Mavuso What could Busisiwe and her team have done if they had focused on their Eskom business mandate and forgot about their claim to fam... 29 April 2022 10:52 AM
Ramaphosa support in the balance after ANC NEC tightens step aside measures Some of the ANC members affected by the step aside resolution have viewed this as being rejected by the current leadership, with s... 28 April 2022 6:54 AM
More young people are losing their faith in democracy, research claims Professor Joleen Steyn Kotze, a senior research specialist at the HSRC, says people are becoming disillusioned with democracy as a... 28 April 2022 6:33 AM
View all Politics
South Africa's space exploration: an imperative tool or waste of tax money? Clement Manyathela speaks to South African National Space Agency Acting CEO, Raoul Hodges about the participation of South Africa... 29 April 2022 12:26 PM
'Plan for private partners to run Durban and Ngqura ports could be game changer' Presenter John Maytham chats to Andrew Pike, the head of ports, transport and logistics at law firm Bowmans. 29 April 2022 11:29 AM
Help for high school students: free apps for maths and physical sciences Ray White gets an update from Tiago Brazier, partner in the home-grown Delta Calculator apps. 28 April 2022 9:52 PM
View all Business
The upside of failure keeps you humble, says SA actress Kate Normington South African singer, songwriter and actress chats to Relebogile Mabotja about failure as an artist. 30 April 2022 10:06 AM
Mike Wills reviews 'The Lost heart of Asia' by travel writer Colin Thubron Mike Wills reviews the 'The lost heart of Asia by Colin Thubron. 29 April 2022 6:40 PM
Your May Netflix Guide: Winter is coming, so cozy up with these best binges Enjoy some of the exciting new titles coming to Netflix this May, such as 'Savage Beauty,' 'Stranger Things 4' and the final seaso... 29 April 2022 3:37 PM
View all Lifestyle
Stormers jou lekker ding! Cape Town buzzing again for an exciting Stormers team Mike Wills speaks to Rito Hlungwani, Stormers forwards coach. 29 April 2022 6:57 PM
Cape Town Tigers: The rising stars you absolutely need to know about Based in Gugulethu, the Cape Town Tigers are a basketball team that is taking the Basketball Africa League by storm, with the team... 29 April 2022 6:16 AM
Sundowns wrap up record fifth straight PSL league title The newly-crowned league champions wrapped up the title with four games to spare. 28 April 2022 6:10 AM
View all Sport
TV Presenter Anzél Rabie shares 80s and 90s hits on Sunday Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 29 April 2022 8:21 AM
Cotton Fest – A love affair for creatives Maki Molapo attended her first Cotton Fest and this is what she had to say about it. 26 April 2022 1:30 PM
SA funnyman 'The Napsta' takes clean comedy style to the global stage John Maytham chats to comedian Napoleon Masinga, better known as 'The Napsta'. 22 April 2022 7:55 AM
View all Entertainment
'Plan for private partners to run Durban and Ngqura ports could be game changer' Presenter John Maytham chats to Andrew Pike, the head of ports, transport and logistics at law firm Bowmans. 29 April 2022 11:29 AM
Study finds one-fifth of world's reptiles are endangered and face extinction Mike Wills speaks to Johan Marais, author of 'The Complete Guide to Snakes of Southern Africa'. 28 April 2022 6:18 PM
Musk's $44bn Twitter deal: 'He declined to even go through their books!' The Money Show talks to TechCentral Editor Duncan McLeod about what Elon Musk is up to buying Twitter. 26 April 2022 8:47 PM
View all World
The importance of the ‘S’ in ESG The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and a few RMB experts break down the importance of socioeconomics within corporations. 26 April 2022 5:00 PM
Creating a sustainable future, one green building at a time Buildings of the near future are predicted to be ‘greener’ and more sustainable. But how important are these eco-friendly structur... 19 April 2022 7:11 PM
Electric trucks the answer for transporting goods on Rwanda's rough rural roads Space can be booked to transport anything from cows to coffins - Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz (How we made it in Africa) 12 April 2022 9:14 PM
View all Africa
YONELA DIKO: The country deserves more from Busisiwe Mavuso What could Busisiwe and her team have done if they had focused on their Eskom business mandate and forgot about their claim to fam... 29 April 2022 10:52 AM
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Petrol prices: How to gamify driving to save fuel A lot of people rush or speed because they want to cut down on their journey time; this is not accurate science. 28 April 2022 11:31 AM
[BOOK REVIEW] Finding small, innovative ways to solve the big problems Economist Xhanti Payi reviews 'The Prosperity Paradox: How Innovation Can Lift Nations Out of Poverty' on The Money Show. 27 April 2022 9:13 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

The upside of failure keeps you humble, says SA actress Kate Normington

30 April 2022 10:06 AM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
failure
Kate Normington

South African singer, songwriter and actress chats to Relebogile Mabotja about failure as an artist.

Scrutiny comes with the territory when one is placed in the public eye and South African actress, Kate Normington, shares her very familiar experience of getting rejected throughout her career.

As a part of an industry riddled with rejection, the thespian speaks about how, despite the painful feeling of getting a no, it was important to keep herself grounded.

She relates to the hurt that comes with not being chosen but insists that throughout all her years of experience, it actually helped her understand what worked and what didn't.

You learn to sort of say, 'okay that wasn't for me'.

Kate Normington, South African actress

Normington dropped out of her drama degree one year before completing her qualification, the only thing she feels she still needs a nod from today.

It's bugged me ever since that I didn't get that final nod, you know, I didn't get my dissertation.

Kate Normington, South African actress

She recommends having a network of supportive people to help cushion the blow of rejection.

It certainly helps if you have a network around you that is supportive.

Kate Normington, South African actress

Even if it means sort of knocking on doors and physically going around and pushing yourself forward.

Kate Normington, South African actress

Listen to the full podcast episode below:


This article first appeared on 702 : The upside of failure keeps you humble, says SA actress Kate Normington




30 April 2022 10:06 AM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
failure
Kate Normington

More from Lifestyle

Mike Wills reviews 'The Lost heart of Asia' by travel writer Colin Thubron

29 April 2022 6:40 PM

Mike Wills reviews the 'The lost heart of Asia by Colin Thubron.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Your May Netflix Guide: Winter is coming, so cozy up with these best binges

29 April 2022 3:37 PM

Enjoy some of the exciting new titles coming to Netflix this May, such as 'Savage Beauty,' 'Stranger Things 4' and the final season of 'Superstore'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why outing a sexual abuser online isn't the same as cyberbullying

29 April 2022 8:32 AM

Presenter John Maytham chats to social media law expert Emma Sadleir.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'My elderly dad with dementia went missing and caring citizens helped find him'

29 April 2022 7:38 AM

Presenter John Maytham chats to Penny Forrester about how citizens came together to find her father.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Help for high school students: free apps for maths and physical sciences

28 April 2022 9:52 PM

Ray White gets an update from Tiago Brazier, partner in the home-grown Delta Calculator apps.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

On the couch: Tree researcher seeks old giants of the Cape forests

28 April 2022 5:03 PM

This researcher is on a journey to investigate some of the Western Cape's largest botanical giants - trees.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town City Guide: Seven ways to spend the incoming long weekend

28 April 2022 12:25 PM

Whether you want to spend some time with your kids, your besties, your lover or yourself, there is something here for everyone.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

You might want to vaccinate your dog against rabies annually, says local vet

28 April 2022 12:09 PM

Presenter Abongile Nzelenzele chats to veterinarian Dr Brian Bergman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Immunisation can save your child's life; keep their vaccines up to date'

28 April 2022 6:37 AM

Presenter Zain Johnson chats to paediatrician Dr Adele Mathwin.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Can you turn off the 'tap and go' on your card? Here's what SA's 5 top banks say

28 April 2022 6:31 AM

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler looks at the 'tap and go' feature on credit cards and the safety of these contactless cards and asks if it can be disabled.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Hill-Lewis: Feasibility study will look at steps needed to take over Cape trains

Local

Zondo recommends NPA consider corruption charges against Tony Gupta

Local

[PICS] Have you seen the giant SQUID washed up on Cape Town beach?

Local

World No Tobacco Month: 'Quitting smoking is the most difficult thing'

Local

EWN Highlights

World No Tobacco Month: 'Quitting smoking is the most difficult thing'

30 April 2022 8:05 PM

[PICS] Have you seen the giant SQUID washed up on Cape Town beach?

30 April 2022 4:48 PM

Premier Zikalala promises to find missing Mdlalose family members

30 April 2022 3:56 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA