



Scrutiny comes with the territory when one is placed in the public eye and South African actress, Kate Normington, shares her very familiar experience of getting rejected throughout her career.

As a part of an industry riddled with rejection, the thespian speaks about how, despite the painful feeling of getting a no, it was important to keep herself grounded.

She relates to the hurt that comes with not being chosen but insists that throughout all her years of experience, it actually helped her understand what worked and what didn't.

You learn to sort of say, 'okay that wasn't for me'. Kate Normington, South African actress

Normington dropped out of her drama degree one year before completing her qualification, the only thing she feels she still needs a nod from today.

It's bugged me ever since that I didn't get that final nod, you know, I didn't get my dissertation. Kate Normington, South African actress

She recommends having a network of supportive people to help cushion the blow of rejection.

It certainly helps if you have a network around you that is supportive. Kate Normington, South African actress

Even if it means sort of knocking on doors and physically going around and pushing yourself forward. Kate Normington, South African actress

Listen to the full podcast episode below:

This article first appeared on 702 : The upside of failure keeps you humble, says SA actress Kate Normington