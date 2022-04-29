NPO Nakhlistan to feed more than 90,000 hungry people on the day of Eid-ul-Fitr





Nakhlistan is a Cape Town-based NPO which provides service to the poor and in need

To mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan, they'll feed thousands of people on the day of Eid

It's an annual event which first started in 1984

Some of the 179 pots being used to cook food to be distributed by the Nakhlistan feeding scheme on Eid on 14 May 2021. Picture: Nakhlistan/Facebook

As the holy month of Ramadan comes to an end this weekend, Cape Town-based NPO Nakhkistan will be preparing to meals to feeding thousands of less fortunate people across the city.

Muslims mark the end of the month of fasting with the celebratory day of Eid-ul-Fitr, indulging in food and drink, and spending time with friends and family.

Sadly, thousands of homeless, poor and destitute people don't get to enjoy those pleasures.

Every year, Nakhlistan marks the day of Eid by connecting with the city's in-need, cooking several hundred pots of food which they distribute to people around Cape Town.

Nakhlistan was founded 38 years ago by a group of friends, who saw the need within the community to cook food on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr in 1984.

Public Relations Officer at Nakhkistan, Fatima Allie says this year wont be any different.

We will be cooking 179x130 litre pots of akni to feed over 90,000 of the needy on the day of Eid-ul-Fitr, Insha Allah. Fatima Allie, Public Relations Officer at Nakhkistan

We're looking at four tons of meat, three tons of rice, three tons of potatoes, two tones of onions. Fatima Allie, Public Relations Officer at Nakhkistan

We have a business that has donated all the potatoes and all the onions. Fatima Allie, Public Relations Officer at Nakhkistan

We have about 250 volunteers on that night who have past on from generation to generation. In 1984, if you were 36 years old, you are now a grandfather so now your children and grandchildren are taking over. Fatima Allie, Public Relations Officer at Nakhkistan

