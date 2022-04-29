Mike Wills reviews 'The Lost heart of Asia' by travel writer Colin Thubron





Colin Thubron is a British travel writer and novelist

The Lost Heart of Asia takes readers on a journey through Central Asia

The book was first published in September 1994

The Lost Heart of Asia gives the reader an insight into a vast expanse of an underexplored region of our planet, Central Asia.

It's written by British travel writer and novelist, Colin Thubron, regarded by many as one of the greatest travel writers of all-time.

He takes the reader to little known places like Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and other newly independent republics which emerged following the collapse of the Soviet Union.

The book will take you a a historical tour of a region that had little to no coverage until recently.

He's the most fabulous writer. Mike Wills - CapeTalk presenter

All those states that fragmented out of the breakdown of the Soviet Union, and he's gone in there just after that breakdown. He's travelling rough, and he's meeting people and he's absorbing the reactions to this new reality. Mike Wills - CapeTalk presenter

The writing is simply magnificent. He such an erudite and interesting man with a beautiful writing style, but he wears it lightly. Mike Wills - CapeTalk presenter

